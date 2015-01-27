University Cancels Wednesday Classes —Woods College, Evening Courses Still On

Class for Boston College students will be canceled Jan. 28 due to winter storm Juno’s impact on campus, according to a University announcement. Classes after 5 p.m. as well as classes in the Woods College will still be held, the notice said. The Flynn Recreation Center will be open around 10 a.m., with details posted on its website.

The National Weather Service has canceled the blizzard warning, but the winter storm warning has been extended until 10 p.m. tonight. Over 24 inches of snow have accumulated in the area today, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to continue until around 4 a.m.

MBTA service will resume Wednesday morning, with Logan Airport also reopening. The Massachusetts travel ban will be lifted at midnight, but Governor Charlie Baker has urged citizens to stay off the streets in non-emergency situations. A snow emergency and parking ban remains in effect tomorrow.

“We have a pretty good handle on what’s going on out there,” Baker said in a news conference.

Featured Image by Arthur Bailin / Heights Editor

