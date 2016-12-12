Despite Question 4, BC Still Prohibits Marijuana Use

by

In an email from Associate Dean of Students Richard J. DeCapua on Monday, Boston College announced that its policies on the “possession, use, consumption, manufacturing, sale or distribution of drugs” will not change, despite Massachusetts’ legalization of marijuana for people 21 and older in November.

Any use or distribution of drugs is still prohibited on campus, in accordance with the federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act. As a university that receives federal funds, BC must create a program to prohibit the “unlawful possession, use or distribution” of illicit drugs, including marijuana.

While the recreational use of marijuana will officially be legalized in Massachusetts on Thursday, the drug is still illegal under federal law. Following the election on Nov. 8, Massachusetts became the fifth state to legalize marijuana with the passage of Question 4.

BC joins universities including, Northeastern University, Simmons College, Tufts University, Amherst College, and Boston University, in prohibiting the use of recreational marijuana on campus.

  • Youssef Ismail

    Lol I’m sure every college kid cares. As if anyone is waiting for permission to smoke weed.

  • Brian Kelly

    Marijuana consumers deserve and demand equal rights and protections under our laws that are currently afforded to the drinkers of far more dangerous and deadly, yet perfectly legal, widely accepted, endlessly advertised and glorified as an All American pastime, booze.

    Plain and simple!

    The “War on Marijuana” has been a complete and utter failure. It is the largest component of the broader yet equally unsuccessful “War on Drugs” that has cost our country over a trillion dollars. Instead of The United States wasting Billions of more dollars fighting a never ending “War on Marijuana”, lets generate Billions of dollars and improve the deficit instead. It’s a no brainer.

    Those whom profit from our current prison for profit system will do and say anything to prevent marijuana legalization. They will also attempt to throw up as many obstacles, hurdles, and road blocks to marijuana legalization as they possibly can. These people have a vested interest in keeping marijuana illegal.

    The Prohibition of Marijuana has also ruined the lives of many of our loved ones. In numbers greater than any other nation, our loved ones are being sent to prison and are being given permanent criminal.records, which ruin their chances of employment for the rest of their lives, and for what reason?

    Marijuana is way safer, and healthier to consume than alcohol. Yet do we lock people up for choosing to drink?

    Marijuana is the safest and healthiest recreational substance known to man.

    Even The President of the United States himself has used marijuana. Has it hurt his chances at succeeding in life? If he had gotten caught by the police during his college years, he may have very well still been in jail today! Beyond that, he would then be fortunate to even be able to find a minimum wage job that would consider hiring him with a permanent criminal record. Let’s end this hypocrisy now!

    So-called “Addiction Specialists” and “Anti-Drug Organizations” earn their living off of prohibition and are panicking. Once marijuana is legalized, they will no longer be able to use that tired old argument that they have people whom actually seek out therapy because of a marijuana addiction. We all know this is a complete FARCE. The ONLY reason people go to therapy for marijuana is because a court FORCES them to do so to avoid jail time. Then these “experts” twist that data and distort the truth. So, without a steady flow of fresh victims from courts forcing people either to therapy or jail, they will lose a TON of “BUSINESS”.

    It’s about time for all of you so-called “Addiction Experts” to either focus on really harmful drugs and/or go into a new line of work and stop making a living off the judicial misfortunes of our citizens!

    The government should not attempt to legislate morality because it simply does not work and costs us a fortune.

    Marijuana Legalization Nationwide is an inevitable reality that’s approaching much sooner than prohibitionists think and there is nothing they can do to stop it!

    Legalize Nationwide!

