Despite Question 4, BC Still Prohibits Marijuana Use

In an email from Associate Dean of Students Richard J. DeCapua on Monday, Boston College announced that its policies on the “possession, use, consumption, manufacturing, sale or distribution of drugs” will not change, despite Massachusetts’ legalization of marijuana for people 21 and older in November.

Any use or distribution of drugs is still prohibited on campus, in accordance with the federal Drug-Free Schools and Communities Act. As a university that receives federal funds, BC must create a program to prohibit the “unlawful possession, use or distribution” of illicit drugs, including marijuana.

While the recreational use of marijuana will officially be legalized in Massachusetts on Thursday, the drug is still illegal under federal law. Following the election on Nov. 8, Massachusetts became the fifth state to legalize marijuana with the passage of Question 4.

BC joins universities including, Northeastern University, Simmons College, Tufts University, Amherst College, and Boston University, in prohibiting the use of recreational marijuana on campus.