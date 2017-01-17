Levy, Lindstrom, and Perry Headline Football’s Mid-Year Enrollees

Flocks of students walked from class to class on Tuesday with a sense of familiarity, just one month removed from their first-semester course loads. But for a few, the beginning of the second semester is a transition to a new home. And for three Boston College football mid-year enrollees, it also marks the start of a collegiate athletic career.

Freshmen Travis Levy, Alec Lindstrom, and E.J. Perry are grayshirting and will begin practicing with the Eagles this spring. The three graduated from high school this winter, and have opted to enroll in classes at BC for the spring semester.

Levy will join Jonathan Hilliman and Davon Jones in the backfield. The Sherwood High School alumnus’ numbers speak for themselves. As a four-year starter, Levy surpassed 5,000 yards from scrimmage and tallied 76 total touchdowns in his career. In his senior season, the 5-foot-11 workhorse ran for 1,809 yards and 29 touchdowns, en route to earning Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year honors. There will be carries to go around, as the Eagles are losing running backs Tyler Rouse and Myles Willis to graduation.

Someday, Levy may find himself running behind a blocking Lindstrom. Alec will join his brother Chris, a starter in each of his first two years at BC, on the offensive line. As an upperclassman at Shepherd Hill Regional High School, Alec had a hand in his team’s dominant rushing attack. In his senior campaign, ball carriers averaged 7.6 yards per rush and eclipsed 3,300 yards on the ground.

After leading the Eagles to their first bowl victory in nine years, graduate student Patrick Towles—last year’s starting quarterback—has run out of eligibility. Perry will accompany Darius Wade, John Fadule, and Anthony Brown on the depth chart. As a senior at Andover High School, Perry tossed 47 touchdowns, tying the Massachusetts state record—one that he shares with none other than BC legend Doug Flutie. Like the 1980s Eagle phenom, Perry is a dual-threat. In addition to throwing for 3,398 yards, he scampered for over 1,000 yards during his senior year.

On Feb. 1, BCEagles.com will broadcast a National Signing Day Show, revealing the rest of the Eagles’ 2017 recruiting class.

Advertisement

Out with the old, in with the new. Like all college sports teams, BC football’s identity is ever-changing. The addition of Levy, Lindstrom, and Perry is just the start.

Featured Image by Savanna Kiefer / Heights Editor