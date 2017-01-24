Football Releases 2017 Schedule

On Tuesday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference released Boston College football’s finalized 2017 schedule. The Eagles will host six home games and will travel out-of-state to five away games. BC will also play one away game at Fenway Park against Connecticut.

The Eagles will travel to Dekalb, Ill. to take on Northern Illinois in the first week of the season, Friday, Sept. 1, before beginning their ACC and home slate in the second week of the season when they welcome Wake Forest to Alumni Stadium. BC will host non-conference opponents Notre Dame in Central Michigan in September, as well as take a trip to defending champion Clemson.

In October, BC will play conference foes Virginia Tech and Florida State at home, and will travel to Louisville and Virginia. The Cavaliers are the Eagles’ rotating Coastal Division opponent in 2017, similar to Georgia Tech last season.

The Eagles will open November on the bye week, before playing North Carolina State at home on Nov. 11. BC will then take on Connecticut at Fenway Park, before rounding out the season against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Northern Illinois game will be played on a Friday, as will the home game against Florida State. It is the third consecutive year that the Eagles will play the Seminoles on a Friday night. All other games are scheduled for Saturdays.

The full schedule is as follows (bold games denote conference matchups):

Friday, Sept. 1: BC at Northern Illinois University

Saturday, Sept. 9: Wake Forest at BC

Saturday, Sept. 16: Notre Dame at BC

Saturday, Sept. 23: BC at Clemson

Saturday, Sept. 30: Central Michigan at BC

Saturday, Oct. 7: Virginia Tech at BC

Saturday, Oct. 14: BC at Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 21: BC at Virginia

Friday, Oct. 27: Florida State at BC

Saturday, Nov. 11: NC State at BC

Saturday, Nov. 18: BC at Connecticut (Fenway Park)

Saturday, Nov. 25: BC at Syracuse

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor