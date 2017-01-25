Real Estate, Ray Davies, and Father John Misty in Singles This Week

Father John Misty, “Pure Comedy”

At its core of a piano ballad, Josh Tillman’s epic new single addresses grotesque modernity with delicious string sections reminiscent of 70s balladry. The title track of his upcoming album, Pure Comedy, is in anticipation of its April 7 release.

Real Estate, “Darling”

As chilled out as ever, Real Estate returns with jangling guitars and absolutely no trace of anxiety. While the loss of lead guitarist Matt Mondanile to his solo project, Ducktails, was mourned by fans alike, Julian Lynch is a great addition to the band. “Patience,” frontman Martin Courtney intones throughout the song, which is exactly what we need while waiting for Real Estate’s upcoming album.

Advertisement

Ray Davies, “Poetry”

Recently knighted Ray Davies teams up with folk legends, The Jayhawks—continually treading water within his longtime obsession that began with his brother Dave in The Kinks (US). “Poetry” is no exception and is a beautiful pastiche of Americana folk.

Featured Image By Domino Records