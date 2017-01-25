Sheeran Continues His Upward Shot With “Castle on the Hill”

With nine million views and counting, Ed Sheeran has a hit on his hands with his latest music video, “Castle on the Hill.” “Shape of You” and this piece are the latest sounds listeners have heard from the singer since 2015. Creating anticipation back in December on Instagram, fans were given clues about Sheeran’s upcoming album, Divide. If the reaction to these two songs are any indication of how the remainder of the album will go over with fans, Sheeran seems to be looking at a successful 2017.

The lyrics of the song fondly look back on the singer’s younger years. Even without the video, one can picture the scenes through his distinct descriptions. One of the reminiscent verses is, “I’m on my way, driving at 90 down those country lanes, singing to ‘Tiny Dancer.’” Throughout the verses Sheeran embeds similar representations of his childhood that are sure to resonate with listeners.

The video brings these lyrics to life, alternating between the musician returning to his childhood home and flashbacks of the artist and friends growing up and trying to figure out their lives. He recounts, “These people raised me and I can’t wait to go home.” The piece pairs the passionate vocals of the singer with an upbeat tempo, allowing listeners to hear and see the soul of the performer. To top it off, the creators of the video found a teenage actor that looks identical to Sheeran, making the story feel even more genuine.

This nostalgic piece is sure to bring viewers back to times of uncertainty and possibility, where imaginations run wild and people dream. Sheeran isn’t interested in the latest trend or mania when he makes his music. His powerful words and voice leave a lasting impression that urges listeners to come back for more.

