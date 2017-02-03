After Friday Deadline, Four Teams Officially in UGBC Race

The Elections Committee confirmed Friday that there will be four teams in this year’s race for Undergraduate Government of Boston College president and vice president. They are Raymond Mancini and Matt Batsinelas, both CSOM ’19; Davis Pollino, CSOM ’19, and Sebastian Biber, MCAS ’19; Akosua Achampong and Tt King, both MCAS ’18; and Jack Kelly and Daniel Wu, both MCAS ’18.

The latter three teams joined the race this week after the nomination deadline was extended to today at 4 p.m. Mancini and Batsinelas were the only pair to get in the race at the initial deadline, which was last Friday.

The EC reserves the right to hold a primary election is more than three teams enter the race, but according to the schedule provided to The Heights there will only be a general election, which is scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16. The campaign kickoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Featured Image Courtesy of UGBC