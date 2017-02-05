Unapproved Posters Found In Several Academic Buildings

Several posters not authorized by the Office of Student Involvement (OSI) were found inside the stalls of women’s bathrooms in Gasson Hall, Stokes Hall, and McElroy Commons on Wednesday.

The posters advertised an egg donation service specifically targeting young Asian women. It promised a payment of $7,000 to $12,000 to women willing to donate their eggs.

All fliers posted on campus must be approved by OSI and receive a stamp to prove their validity. Posters with an OSI stamp also have an expiration date and are required to be removed from the walls by that date.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gus Burkett, the director of OSI, received a call from somebody who had come across an egg donation poster in a women’s bathroom in Gasson and felt offended by it. Burkett instructed the student to take down that poster and any others she came across.

Burkett then asked female student workers in OSI to check the women’s bathrooms in other academic buildings for these posters. More posters were found in Stokes and McElroy shortly after. Burkett immediately sent an email to members of the Office of Residential Life, asking them to keep an eye out for these posters and take them down if they come across them. Asked if ResLife found any posters, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs George Arey was not yet able to comment at press time.

Burkett called the number on the poster of a brand representative. The number went straight to voicemail, so he searched the company online and called its 800 number. Burkett warned the person on the other end of the line not to place any more posters on BC’s campus. The person apologized for the incident.

“They have to follow our policies like everyone else,” Burkett said.

Burkett said he has not seen a poster breach to this scale in his five years of working at BC. He believes that the posters were put up by someone who works at the company, not by a student, but he isn’t sure.

OSI will continue to monitor posters across campus and make sure that only ones that have been approved are on the walls of academic buildings.

“We do the best we can to make sure they’re not out there without approval,” Burkett said.

Featured Image by Chris Russo / Heights Editor