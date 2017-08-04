Latara King Joins Women’s Basketball’s Coaching Staff

Boston College women’s basketball head coach Erik Johnson added Marsha Frese to his coaching staff back in May, but the long-time Division I coach resigned earlier this summer, due to personal reasons. After a two-month search, Johnson has found someone else to fill the opening: former Monmouth assistant, Latara King.

For the past two seasons at Monmouth, King handled recruiting and the program’s basketball camps and clinics, all while working with Hawks’ guards on the court. During her two-year stint, Monmouth posted a 29-33 record, going .500 in the MAAC.

At BC, King will serve as the recruiting coordinator. Additionally, she will coach the team’s perimeter players—a group that will have big shoes to fill this upcoming season. In May, Kelly Hughes, the Eagles’ second-leading scorer and all-time leading 3-point shooter, graduated. This past season, Hughes made 75 of BC’s 144 three-pointers. Without her, the Eagles would have shot a mere 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. To put that in perspective, Pittsburgh—the ACC’s worst 3-point shooting team in 2016-17—shot the 3-ball at a 28.1 percent clip.

Regardless of the challenge, Johnson feels that King is more than qualified for the job.

“Latara is one of the brightest young coaches in our business, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our staff,” Johnson said. “She brings us great energy and has a true gift in developing relationships with players, recruits, and recruiting contacts.”

After all, this won’t be King’s first time in the ACC. Prior to her time at Monmouth, she was a graduate assistant at Florida State. Bearing the title of manager coordinator, King was tasked with both assisting the scout team and working with the video unit outside of practice.

King’s coaching experience stretches back to her alma mater, Florida Memorial University. After capping off her collegiate career with a Division II National Tournament appearance, she soon began her coaching career as an assistant with the Lady Lions.

King will join Johnson, associate head coach Yvonne Hawkins, and assistant Thomas Garrick this fall.

Featured Image by Lizzy Barrett / Heights Editor