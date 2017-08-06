Running Back Corps Shines in Eagles’ First Scrimmage

For the past three seasons, Boston College football’s defense has flirted with the best in the nation, ranking in the top-15 each year. Yet, the Eagles’ offense hasn’t even cracked the top-75 during that time span. In fact, in both 2015 and 2016, BC’s offense was one of the top-five worst units in college football.

But when the Eagles scrimmaged for the first time this summer on Saturday, it was the offense that was making noise, according to BCEagles.com.

Just like they had been for the entire first week of training camp, all five running backs—Jonathan Hilliman, Davon Jones, A.J. Dillon, Travis Levy, and Richard Wilson—put on a show. Hilliman and Jones featured a ground-and-pound running attack that weathered the defensive line. And eventually, the offensive line opened up gaping holes. As a result, the true freshmen cashed in. Levy rattled off a pair of long touchdown runs—approximately 70 and 55 yards apiece—and Dillon poured on another 40-yard rush of his own.

This isn’t the first time that the running back corps has shown flashes of success. Back in the Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game, the Eagles’ backs totaled 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry—a full 1.1 yards more per carry than the group averaged during the 2016 season.

Behind center, both redshirt freshman Anthony Brown and graduate student Darius Wade exhibited poise in the pocket and the ability to move the ball down the field. According to the practice reports, Brown threw one of the best balls of the day, when he fired a pass to Kobay White in the middle of the field. The dual-threat quarterback’s arm has never been in question. But his accuracy has. In the spring game, Brown completed just 10-of-27 pass attempts, and was intercepted twice.

Head coach Steve Addazio has yet to name the starting signal caller.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of camp thus far is the kicking ability of former Eagles soccer player, Maximilian Schulze-Geisthovel. Last year, the Drensteinfurt, Germany native tallied seven goals for BC, tying Zeiko Lewis for the most on the team. Schulze-Geisthovel will compete with Colton Lichtenberg and Mike Knoll for a starting spot at placekicker.

