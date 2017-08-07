Aser Ghebremichael Left off Men’s Basketball’s 2017-18 Roster

Aser Ghebremichael’s college basketball career couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. In just his second game at Boston College, the 6-foot-8 walk-on heard his number called. And as soon as he took the court, he made his mark, drilling a 3-pointer.

Little did he know that those would be the last points he’d ever score as an Eagle.

Ghebremichael is no longer listed on BC’s official roster. In two years with the team, he played in just four games. And in those four games, the Somerville, Mass. native logged a total of nine minutes. The terms of why he is not on the team anymore are unknown.

After knocking down that 3-point shot against Central Connecticut State at the start of the 2015-16 season, Ghebremichael never received significant playing time, and as a result didn’t have an opportunity to make a name for himself.

As a sophomore, he only recorded two minutes—one for each game during which he made an appearance. That being said, he did see action in two of the Eagles’ biggest games of the season: their New Year’s Day upset victory over Syracuse and their loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Before coming to BC, Ghebremichael played for the Brooks School. A four-year varsity starter, the lengthy forward led his team to NEPSAC Class B Championship as both a junior and senior.

Without Ghebremichael, the Eagles will only return nine players from last year’s roster for the 2017-18 season.

