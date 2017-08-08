Field Hockey Adds Nicole Cordero to Coaching Staff

Five years ago, University of Massachusetts field hockey forward Nicole Cordero scored the game-winning goal in overtime to upset then-No. 17 Boston College, 2-1. Now, the former Minutewoman will return to Newton, Mass. Only this time, she’ll be an Eagle.

On Tuesday, head coach Kelly Doton announced that Cordero will join the coaching staff as an assistant for the 2017 season. The Illinois native will accompany Doton, assistant coach Mark Foster, and goalkeepers coach Carolyn Cahill.

During her four years at UMass (2009-12), Cordero recorded 22 goals and five assists. Her senior year was by far her most successful. She racked up 29 points—14 goals and one assist—and was named to the A-10 All-Conference First Team, as well as the A-10 All-Tournament Team.

After graduating, Cordero coached both field hockey and lacrosse at her alma mater, Oak Park River Forest High School, from 2013-17.

In 2014, she was named the head field hockey recruiting coach for the National Collegiate Scouting Association. It was her responsibility to advise and support high school student-athletes and their parents, in regard to playing at the next level.

Cordero will have less than two weeks to prepare for the 2017 season, as the Eagles are set to take on Massachusetts Lowell in their first scrimmage of the year on Aug. 18.

