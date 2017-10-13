After 60 Years, MCAS Honors Program Will End With Class of 2021

Students in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences Honors Program were alerted Friday that after almost 60 years, the Honors Program will be coming to an end.

The Class of 2021 will be the last class to graduate in the Honors Program and the upcoming Class of 2022 will not be offered any admittance into an Honors Program, Dean of MCAS Rev. Greg Kalscheur, S.J., wrote in an email. Students currently enrolled in the program, in the Classes of 2019, 2020, and 2021, will have the opportunity to finish out the program until graduation. As for professors in the Honors Program, Kalscheur intends full-time faculty to have the opportunity to stay on in comparable full-time positions in other departments.

The announcement comes after some talk among students and faculty within the program that changes were on the way.

“As that Core renewal process has unfolded over the last several years, I have been giving careful thought to the role of the Honors Program in the Core Curriculum and in the life of Boston College at this moment in the history of the university,” Kalscheur said.

He added a main reason for discontinuing the program is that its purpose was to recruit superior students for a highly selective program, but that today BC is already doing this without the Honors Program.

“In 2017, Boston College is a highly selective university with a challenging undergraduate academic program enrolling academically stronger students every year,” he said. “The pressing needs that led to creation of the Honors Program nearly 60 years ago no longer exist today.”

Kalscheur said the Perspectives program will be an outlet for those looking for interdisciplinary study grounded in the great books of Western traditions. Chris Constas of the Honors Program will succeed Brian Braman, current director of the Perspectives Program, as Perspectives’ next director in advance of the Fall 2019 semester.

“As an Honors Program alumnus and faculty member who is also an experienced teacher in the Perspectives Program, Professor Constas is well suited to lead Perspectives forward in the years ahead,” Kalscheur said.

Kalscheur ended the letter on a positive note thanking the people who grew the Honors Program to what it is today, notably including the late Albert Folkard, Rev. David Gill, S.J., Rev. Joseph Appleyard, S.J., and Mark O’Connor, who retired in the spring.

“The decisions announced in this letter reflect my conviction that, in many ways, the Boston College of 2017 has become the institution that the founders of the Arts and Sciences Honors Program dreamed of bringing into being,” Kalscheur concluded.

This story will be updated.