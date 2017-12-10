Previewing 2017-18 Women’s Basketball: Seton Hall

Coming off its first road win of the season—one that snapped a three-game losing streak—Boston College women’s basketball squares off against Seton Hall on Sunday. The Eagles (4-5) have struggled all season to string together consecutive wins and find some sort of rhythm. On the other hand, before Friday’s loss to Rutgers, the Pirates (6-2), were riding a four-game winning streak. In order to come out on top, the Eagles will have to rely on those who have carried them to this point, especially Georgia Pineau, who has logged 19-plus points in two of the past three games.

Who is BC Playing?

Seton Hall

When is BC Playing?

Sunday, Dec.10, 1 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How to Watch:

The game will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra and live streamed on WatchESPN.

By the Numbers:

BC:

1) The Eagles are 3-1 when playing in Conte Forum, picking up wins against Bryant, Fordham, and Houston, while losing to Fairfield last Sunday.

2) The first time that BC and Seton Hall played one another, BC was part of the Big East Conference. It was not until the 2004-05 season that the Eagles left the Big East.

3) This season, BC has only been outscored by its opponents by a total of one point, yet the Eagles have already lost five games.

Seton Hall:

1) Sunday’s contest will be somewhat of a homecoming for Donnaizha Fountain. The graduate transfer is from Roxbury, Mass, but has never played in her home state during her collegiate career.

2) Prior to last season’s matchup, Seton Hall had lost six games in a row to the Eagles. And before last year, BC and the Pirates had not played one another since the 2010-11 season, when BC rolled over Seton Hall, 85-46. The game was played in the Bahamas as part of the first round of Junkanoo Jam. The Eagles went on to defeat Sacred Heart to win the Lucaya Division Championship.

3) The Pirates have outscored their opponents this year by an average margin of 17 points.

Last Meeting:

The last time the Eagles and Pirates faced one another was last season, when Seton Hall defeated BC, 71-66, at home and advanced to 3-0 on the season. Pineau recorded a game-high 19 points and eight assists, but the Eagles fell apart in the final minute of the game. BC had cut the lead to four points and possessed the ball with under 20 seconds left after Kelly Hughes stole the inbounds at half court and called a time-out, but the Eagles lost possession and the game ended with Seton Hall getting two easy free throws.

BC Wins if…

It comes out strong to start the second half. In most of the Eagles’ losses on the season, they have stumbled out of the break and let their opponents get into a rhythm. During BC’s first road win earlier this week, however, BC didn’t miss a beat in the third quarter, going on a 16-8 run, essentially giving the Eagles the confidence they needed to finish the game. BC also needs to focus on its rebounding. In four of their five losses they have been very badly outrebounded by their opponent. If the Eagles can dominate in the paint, they will have a much better shot at winning this game.

BC Loses if…

Taylor Brown and Donnaizha Fountain deliver. These two 6-foot forwards together can provide the Pirates some quality numbers, and if BC can’t contain them, it will have to rely on its own scorers to keep pace with the Big East foe. The Eagles also have had some trouble with turnovers this season, so if they continue coughing up the ball, Seton Hall will have plenty of scoring opportunities. After all, the Pirates are scoring an average of 25.6 points off of turnovers this season.

Featured Image by Delaney Vorwick / Height Staff