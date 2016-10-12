‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Greatest Show on Earth,’ and Waiting For Lefty This Weekend in Arts

‘The Accountant’

(Opens Friday)

Drama and crime converge in this story of seedy business deals, deception, and needless murder. Ben Affleck stars as the film’s protagonist, an immoral accountant.

‘Max Steel’

(Opens Friday)

Gear up for this action film about the unlikely bond between a teenager with superhuman strength and his techno-organic alien companion. Max Steel is a must-see for sci-fi fans of all ages.

Gavin DeGraw

(Saturday at 7 p.m.)

The “Chariot” singer is set to share a Boston stage with pop artist Andy Grammer as part of their joint U.S. tour. Head to the Orpheum Theater to hear some hits off of his newest album, Something Worth Saving.

Ringling Bros & Barnum & Bailey

(Sunday at 7 p.m.)

On Sunday, the TD Garden will play host to this season’s wackiest circus spectacle, Circus XTREME. Bring your family to Boston for a night of death-defying acrobatics and dazzling animal acts.

‘Waiting For Lefty’ and ‘Still Waiting’

(Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.)

The Boston College theatre department presents this Clifford Odeck classic which creatively links a series of episodes into one profound story about a labor strike. By adding three other equally evocative short plays, the department promises to deliver a stirring Robsham show.

mfaNOW Overnight

(Friday through Saturday)

Celebrate today’s biggest artists at this free, all-night art extravaganza. In addition to contemporary art, attendees will enjoy food trucks, lawn games, and exercise groups.

Eric Paslay

(Saturday at 6 p.m.)

Get your country fix this weekend with the purchase of an Eric Paslay ticket. The singer-songwriter will bring his unique Southern sound to the House of Blues.

ICA Exhibit: Liz Deschenes

(Now Showing)

The New York-based visual artist experiments with geometric designs and colorful hues in her work. This is your last weekend to experience the exhibit before it leaves Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art.

