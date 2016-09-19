A Cappella Crowds Coalesce to Crush Cancer

The anticipation was palpable as waves of excited chatter echoed off of the cement walls and the deep, red velvet curtain down onto the empty, black stage of Robsham Theater. Anxiously awaiting the dimming lights, the crowd, packed tightly into its seats, was a mass of friends supporting friends as well as unaffiliated fans coming to see Boston College’s A Cappella Fest.

Most performers graced the stage in black and white, adding a sleek and professional look to their performances. Others decided to change it up a bit, adding pops of color that illustrated the individuality of each performer. One group even decided the men should wear flannel shirts and the women wear autumn colors. This group, the Common Tones, had a comfortable, fall aesthetic that was completely in line with their sound. They gave off eclectic vibes and sounded remarkably similar to Florence and the Machine. The Common Tones, the youngest of BC’s a cappella groups, drew strong support from the audience and gave a different twist to a night filled with Adeles and Taylor Swifts.

The expressive gospel singers from Voices of Imani pulled a heap of emotion from the bottom of their hearts to bring life and soul to the stage. With Voices of Imani’s singers all dressed in black and white, the performance was focused purely on the music. This music was a nice change from the pop and alternative that commonly emerge on the radio. It was rooted in meaning and passion, something often missing in a world of catchy chorus lines and fast dance tracks. This group added an interesting twist to the night by performing a spoken word and rap element at the end of their set. Met with cheers from the crowd, Voices of Imani left the audience with an appreciation for the uniqueness of their style of music.

The Heightsmen drew some of the audience’s loudest screams, and even a few cat-calls. Bearing a striking resemblance to the “Warblers” from the television show Glee, with their matching jackets, shirts, ties, khaki pants, and brown shoes, BC’s only all-male a cappella group was a fan favorite. Singing a 1980s medley, they exuded the essence of the decade perfectly. The audience experienced the talent of the group as well as a nostalgic road trip back into the land of skinny ties and wacky hair.

The Acoustics made the entire night possible. Intermittently appearing throughout the show, they “Hit the Ground Runnin’” with Haley Reinhardt’s acoustic hit. Staging a “coup” to sing the song, they soon shifted offstage to allow other groups to perform. They made sure to schedule their performances in between those of the other groups so they wouldn’t take over the entire show. The group closed out the show with a debut of “Time is Love” by Josh Turner, deciding to strip down the song and stress the lyrics, which made the performance all the more powerful.

Despite the lightheartedness and fun, there was a serious undercurrent to the night. The Acoustics partnered with the Morgan Center to present A Cappella Fest. The Morgan Center was founded by the Zuck family, and it provides a preschool education to children with cancer in a healthy, safe environment. Because these children are in treatment or recently recovering, their immune systems don’t have what it takes to properly fight off infections. The Morgan Center allows children to get started off on the right foot and not fall behind because of their illnesses.

Throughout the school year, there are few opportunities for fans to see BC’s performance groups come together. The night went a long way in showcasing the spectrum of styles that BC’s singers enjoy and practice. In this rare moment of unity, the a cappella groups displayed their amicability towards each other while benefiting those who are the most vulnerable.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor