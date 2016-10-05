‘Girl on the Train,’ R. Kelly, and Campaigns & Cartoons This Week in the Arts

‘Girl on the Train’

(Opens Friday)

Emily Blunt stars as troubled protagonist Rachel Watson in this mystery-thriller mashup. Based on the Paula Hawkins novel of the same name, this film promises gripping suspense in every scene.

‘The Birth of a Nation’

(Opens Friday)

Written, directed, and starring Nate Parker as enslaved Baptist preacher Nat Turner, The Birth of a Nation is an emotional, drama-infused biography film. Turner’s determination to attain justice and freedom makes for a remarkable historical biopic.

R. Kelly

(Thursday at 8 p.m.)

Head to the TD Garden this Thursday for an unforgettable R&B performance from R. Kelly. Peppering soul and gospel sounds into his style, the singer-songwriter will bring some of his greatest hits to the Boston stage.

‘Jersey Boys’

(Saturday at 2 p.m.)

The Boston Opera House will play host to this new interpretation of a Broadway classic. Sing your way through the story of Jersey-born rock ‘n roll group The Four Seasons with hits like “Sherry” and “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night).”

Joan Baez

(Saturday at 8 p.m.)

This indie-folk singer is set to take the stage this weekend at the Citi Performing Arts Center. Baez’s fans will be treated to her catchy, hit songs and lyrics inspired by social justice movements and protests.

Campaigns & Cartoons

(October to December)

This semester, the third-floor reading room in O’Neill Library will feature an eye-catching exhibit of political cartoons. The images show cartoonists’ renditions of presidential candidates from 1826 to 2016.

Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit

(Oct. 1 through Oct. 31)

The First Floor Gallery in O’Neill Library will feature art pieces in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. Sponsored by the Bowman AHANA and Intercultural Center, this exhibit allows art lovers to revel in the profound beauty of a rich, thriving culture.

Beyond Words: Illuminated Manuscripts in Boston Collections

(Sunday at 2 p.m.)

Spend your Sunday learning about ancient relics and paintings at free Docent tours, held every Sunday afternoon in October. The featured exhibit explores the place of books and the written word in medieval society.

