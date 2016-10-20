Pumpkin Spice Laughter, ‘Ouija,’ Improv Asylum This Weekend in the Arts

George Watsky

(Sunday at 6 p.m.)

This Sunday, the hip-hop artist and slam poet will bring his x Infinity tour to the House of Blues. Hear the creative lyricist perform a high-energy set list of original hip-hop tracks off of his newest album.

Improv Asylum: The Show Against Humanity

(Friday at Midnight)

As part of a recurring Friday night series, this improv comedy show is inspired by the popular game Cards Against Humanity. The comedy group promises hysterical jokes “as rottenly wild as your most deranged thoughts.”

‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’

(Opens Friday)

Tom Cruise plays Jack Reacher, who works tirelessly to prove the innocence of Army Maj. Susan Turner. This case evolves into a quest for the truth behind a mysterious government conspiracy involving the death of U.S. soldiers.

‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’

(Opens Friday)

This action-comedy hybrid stars Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher as an ordinary couple with extraordinary neighbors. Hilarious and suspenseful, the movie affirms that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side—especially when covert operations are involved.

Lupe Fiasco

(Sunday at 8 p.m.)

The American rapper and producer is set to perform some of his new songs and classic hits for a Boston crowd this Sunday. Head to the Wilbur Theatre to hear this Chicago native live.

‘Ouija: Origin of Evil’

(Opens Friday)

When a widowed mother and her daughters attempt to expand the success of their seance scam business, the family finds itself in the throes of a sinister haunting. Just in time for Halloween, this horror sequel promises merciless demons and unforgiving spirits.

Pumpkin Spice Laughter

(Friday at 8 p.m.)

Hosted by the CCE, this free, fall-themed show promises imaginative improv comedy and hilarious hijinks. Laughter and jokes are sure to abound this Friday night in Stokes South 195.

Yo-Yo Ma

(Thursday at 8 p.m.)

Boston’s Symphony Hall welcomes world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma to be featured in this week’s highly anticipated classical concert. Swiss conductor Charles Dutoit conducts works by Walton, Elgar, and Holst featuring the prominent cellist.

Featured Image By Universal Pictures