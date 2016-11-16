Leahy’s Detachment Will Be His Legacy, Former UGBC President Says

As a freshman, I often saw University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J. walking on College Road, dining in Eagle’s Nest, and passing through Maloney Hall. We had never been introduced, so I would smile softly—quick enough to show respect, but not long enough to make it awkward.

Imagine my surprise when halfway through my sophomore year I discovered this man that I had been smiling softly at for the last 18 months was not in fact Fr. Leahy, but Fr. Joe Marchese, then-director of First Year Experience.

I believe this memory illustrates how many students experience Fr. Leahy. Unless you are one of the few freshmen he advises, or a member of a favored student group, it is likely that you have not had much interaction with our University’s president.

Consequently, student perception of Fr. Leahy is complicated to unpack. Most students view him as a disconnected figurehead, if they think of him at all. Some student leaders interpret his limited interaction with student life as a means to intentionally obstruct social progress. Still other students understand his decisions to use his time to prioritize the University’s financial future over campus involvement as a business decision.

I spent the beginning of my BC career in the first camp. I knew little about Fr. Leahy’s decisions or their impact on students. My perception of Fr. Leahy was almost non-existent, other than thinking how nice it was that he was always out and about on campus back when I thought he was Fr. Marchese.

I was president of the Undergraduate Government of Boston College in 2014. As someone who prioritizes diversity and inclusion not only in her daily life, but also in her leadership and advocacy efforts, I eventually came to understand Fr. Leahy’s absence as a predictor of campus culture. For many of us students, Fr. Leahy’s refusal to speak out on social justice issues was antithetical to the Jesuit values promoted by the University. To add to the frustration, Fr. Leahy did very little to acknowledge or validate student concerns about real, pressing issues. As time went on, few of us could make sense of a leadership style that felt so far removed from the student experience. What was he prioritizing as president, if it wasn’t the students?

For those of us who had the opportunity to work with the University to improve student life, Fr. Leahy’s absence created another hurdle. In countless meetings, we faced rejection without proper explanation, but the specter of Fr. Leahy was ever-present. Although unspoken, there was often a sense that administrators wanted to do more to improve student life but were forced to align with a vision handed down by the University’s highest leadership. Whether administrative fear was real or imagined, it was our reality.

During my time at Boston College, I had the opportunity to engage with Fr. Leahy exactly three times—once as an orientation leader, once as UGBC president, and once as a resident assistant. With orientation leaders, statements were filled with pleasantries and platitudes, no one asked any difficult questions, and the conversation overall lacked any real substance.

As UGBC president, I found it much more difficult to organize a meeting with Fr. Leahy. If you thought that he valued the insight of student-elected representatives, you would be wrong. It took nearly a year for us to schedule our first and only meeting.

When pressed about supporting LGBTQ+ students on campus, Fr. Leahy expressed his desire for the University to promote “education, not advocacy.” I asked numerous times for clarification on this statement, but never received an answer. I began to wonder if he himself even knew what it meant. Similarly, he expressed that it was not the University’s role to take a stance on social issues, a statement that was baffling to me in the context of the institution’s Jesuit values. In this same meeting Fr. Leahy asked us, “Why are you even here?”—making it clear that he believed his time was best served elsewhere, rather than meeting with student representatives.

This understanding of his leadership became clearer to me the following summer, when he came to speak at RA training. Faced with questions about the University’s efforts to support students of color, LGBTQ+ students, high-financial need students, and other underrepresented groups, Fr. Leahy struggled to provide meaningful, relevant—or even coherent—answers. This meeting finally confirmed my suspicions. Whereas I used to see his actions (or lack thereof) as intentionally dismissing student concerns in favor of another agenda, I now viewed him as someone completely unable to address student concerns.

Of course, this does not excuse his dismissal and invalidation of student experiences. It did, however, force me to consider his leadership in a new way. He clearly does not see himself as an arbiter of the student experience—he has the Division of Student Affairs for that. Instead, he chooses to focus on the future of the University. In that regard, Boston College has tremendously benefited from Fr. Leahy’s leadership.

In particular, the success of the “Light the World” campaign has cemented the University’s financial strength among other elite institutions. Furthermore, it brings Boston College that much closer to Fr. Leahy’s loftiest goal: to become “the world’s leading Catholic University.” There are plenty of students who recognize and admire this use of his leadership. Yet I, and many others, are left wanting.

It is true that many students do not give Fr. Leahy a second thought and feel unaffected by his leadership. But it is also true that there are many students who are struggling to feel safe and welcomed on campus, who are looking for institutional support or recognition and are left with nothing to validate their fears and experiences. Until these students are reassured otherwise, in policy and in practice, Fr. Leahy’s leadership will be remembered by many as one that prioritized financial security at the expense of the University’s most marginalized populations.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor