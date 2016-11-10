Gallery: A Closer Look at Boston’s Post-Election, Anti-Trump Rally

Several thousand individuals marched and chanted on the Boston Common to protest the victory of Donald Trump. As helicopters hovered overhead and police silently watched on, the masses went around a several-mile course that took them around the common, through Copley Square, and back into the park after making a stop in front of the Mass. State House. The crowd cheered, shouted, and cried, all while upholding one clear message for the country: “not our president.” This is what our editors saw Wednesday night.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor