Gallery: A Closer Look at Boston’s Post-Election, Anti-Trump Rally

by

IMG_2783 2online

Several thousand individuals marched and chanted on the Boston Common to protest the victory of Donald Trump. As helicopters hovered overhead and police silently watched on, the masses went around a several-mile course that took them around the common, through Copley Square, and back into the park after making a stop in front of the Mass. State House. The crowd cheered, shouted, and cried, all while upholding one clear message for the country: “not our president.” This is what our editors saw Wednesday night.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor

Tags , , ,

Juan Olavarria is the Metro Editor for The Heights. He is double majoring in Economics and Philosophy. He enjoys watching Liverpool FC and has to frequently remind himself to stop trying to defend the merits of a midfield diamond. You can follow him on Twitter at @Juan_Heights.

Related posts

Top