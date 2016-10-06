Boston’s historic Back Bay just got a dose of organically refreshing flavor added to its restaurant scene.

This dose comes in the form of Mother Juice, which does not simply offer a diverse array of juices, but rather a vast array of menu items ranging from salads and fruit bowls, to smoothies and cold-pressed juices, handcrafted from both locally grown and in-house ingredients.

Blending its mix of in-house and farmer’s market products, Mother Juice provides tourists, students, and members of the Boston community with quick and convenient access to healthy, sustainable food. Whether in a hurry for breakfast or lunch, or an afternoon pick-me-up, Mother Juice provides the neighborly flare and fresh produce to satisfy any palate.

After opening four years ago with a food truck—or juice truck—Mother Juice was a business start-up that spawned its debut as one of Boston’s first rising corporate juice stores in Boston through Kickstarter.

Ellen Fitzgerald and Laura Baldini, Mother Juice’s cofounders, saw a rapid boom in their business after opening their first permanent location at the farmer’s market in Union Square in Somerville. Soon after, they dominated the juice culture of the greater Boston area by opening several other locations, such as at 625 West Kendall Street in Cambridge, the Boston Public Market, and now their newest gem hidden in Back Bay.

Mother Juice puts a unique spin on providing its customers with top-quality, all-organic products that are sourced locally—it works with local farmers, such as Red Fire and Sienna Farms, and has the fortunate convenience of getting a first-pick of the market with communal farmers, because of its location at the Boston Public Market,

“After speaking with shopkeepers and vendors in the Newbury area they were comforted with the addition of previously absent convenient and healthy places to grab a bite to eat,” Fitzgerald said. “Our main message is simple and easy: peace, love, and veggies. Healthy food can sometimes be intimidating and we consequently make it our goal to provide approachable, delicious, and accessible food for as many people as possible.”

Upon walking into the store, diners aren’t intimidated—instead, they’re invited by the friendly atmosphere of the shopkeepers and the gardenesque ambiance of the store’s casual layout, with the zest from sweet and locally-sourced produce. One bite of one of their breakfast bowls will put the eater’s mouth in a culinary frenzy and keep his stomach smiling for days.

Some landmark products include: the Overnight Oats Breakfast Bowl (rolled oats soaked in a blend of in-house made almond milk, banana, dates, salt and cinnamon, topped with sunflower seed butter, granola, berries and coconut), the Kale Yea cold-pressed juice (kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, pineapple, ginger and mint), as well as the quinoa salad bowl (warm quinoa and spinach topped with carrots, bell peppers, almonds, scallions, cilantro and almond-lime dressing).

In addition, Mother Juice plans on adding coffee to its menu within a week’s time.

“In future years we are looking forward to the vast array of exposure their business is going to get from being in a high-density area of students, residents, and tourists that come through Back Bay on the daily,” Fitzgerald said. “For the meantime, we just want to focus on continuing to source locally and having a fun time maintaining a homegrown atmosphere.”

Featured Image by Duke Saunders