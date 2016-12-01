Eradicate Boston College Racism held a walkout Thursday at 3 p.m. Around 75 students and faculty gathered on O’Neill Plaza to call for additional actions from the University, in the wake of the election of Donald Trump to the presidency, to support undocumented students and workers by becoming a sanctuary school.

The walkout comes two days after University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J. signed two documents in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which helps protect undocumented students from deportation efforts, and three days after Eradicate released a petition with 16 recommendations that called for the University to protect undocumented and marginalized students. Trump could repeal DACA, an executive action signed in 2012 by President Barack Obama, when he takes office next month.

Eradicate expressed hope that the University would sign an additional statement, released this week by the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities, that similarly agrees to support undocumented students. As of Thursday night, BC is the only of the 28 U.S. Jesuit universities to have not signed it.

The walkout was part of a nationwide walkout taking place at universities across the country today organized by Movimento Cosecha, an activist group that aims to protect marginalized groups, and Eradicate had planned to participate since last week.

Eradicate handed out signs to students and faculty as they joined. The signs read, “President Leahy protect our undocumented” and “DACAmented.”

Kelly Morgan, a member of Eradicate and GSSW ’17, and Amelie Daigle, a member of Eradicate and GMCAS ’17, led call-and-response chants and invited students to speak about their experiences as immigrants in the United States.

Kevin Ferreria, a member of Eradicate and GLSOE ’19, said that Dean of Students Thomas Mogan asked him not to use a megaphone because it would disrupt classes that were still in session. University policy on amplified sound is that it is only approved for use after 4:30 p.m. Ferreria agreed to take the blame for students using the megaphone at the rally.

Eradicate did not receive a permit for the walkout from the Office of the Dean of Students. Mogan said in an email yesterday that he had reached out to Eradicate, an unrecognized group, about getting a permit, but received no response.

Ferreria said that BC’s becoming a sanctuary campus would mean that the University would work to protect and support undocumented students. This would come via legal help, medical services, and mental health services, as outlined in the petition.

“This is the first step,” he said. “Please reach out to others. Work in structural ways to make sure this campus responds. Let’s make change.”

