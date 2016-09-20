Queer Liberation Posters Appear in McElroy Commons, Fulton Hall

Fliers reading “Queer Liberation Now,” “Do Not Fear a Queer Planet,” and “This is Our School, Too” appeared Tuesday morning on the wall outside of The Heights’s office, McElroy 113, along the wall leading upstairs to Carney dining hall, and in the newspaper stands in Fulton Hall.

The fliers were posted two days after a parking sign in the Mod Lot was defaced Saturday evening with an anti-gay slur by an unknown person. The case remains open, according to John King, the chief of the Boston College Police Department.

The fliers in McElroy and Fulton were not marked with the stamp that the Office of Student Involvement uses to approve fliers from students and groups. Anne Williams, the chair of the GLBTQ Leadership Conference and MCAS ’17, said that she was not aware of the fliers. Gus Burkett, the director of the office of student involvement, was also unaware of the incident.

The identity of the person or group who posted the fliers is not known.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor