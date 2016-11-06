BC Philosophy Department Ranked 20th in the Nation

Boston College’s philosophy department was ranked 19th in the nation according to Great Value Colleges, a website that provides information on colleges, careers, and resources for students.

The philosophy department was recognized for offering bachelor’s, master’s, and Ph.D. programs, giving students opportunities to specialize through offering concentrations such as medieval philosophy, philosophy of science, and political philosophy. The department was also recognized for hosting a joint M.A. program in philosophy and theology for graduate students and for its outreach and research projects.

The ranking is based on the number and quality of opportunities for students—master’s and doctoral degrees, research, internships, and scholarships. The survey also factored in awards and recognition related to philosophy, returns on investment, philosophy-affiliated institutes on campus, and related student organizations. Data for considered factors was gathered from the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database, Payscale.com, and each school’s website.

Among the top 20 are Princeton University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University, and the University of Notre Dame.

Featured Image by Margaux Eckert / Heights Staff