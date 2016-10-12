CDBC Members to Travel to New Hampshire, Canvass for Clinton

Members of College Democrats of Boston College (CDBC) are travelling, to Salem, N.H., this weekend to canvass for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The club is joining members of College Democrats of Massachusetts (CDM).

Buses will leave from Northeastern University and BC early Saturday morning. The trip is sponsored by NARAL Pro-Choice America, a 501(c) organization that fights restrictions on abortion. Because of the sponsorship, the trip is free for students to attend.

Over the weekend, CDBC members will receive canvassing training and then will be sent out to knock on doors in Salem. On Saturday afternoon, NARAL will hold a pro-choice rally with Governor of New Hampshire Maggie Hassan.

Students from schools all over Massachusetts, including Northeastern, Boston University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Brandeis University, will be attending, in addition to CDBC members.

CDM has travelled to New Hampshire in the past, but with the election coming up next month, this is its largest effort yet, according to an email from Santiago Nariño, a Latin@ Caucus Director for CDM.

“We understand it is our responsibility to do our civic duty by talking to undecided voters about this election that is paramount to the future prosperity and vitality of our exceptional democracy,” said Matthew Sanborn, co-president of CDBC and MCAS ’17, in an email.