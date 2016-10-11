CJBC Holds Week-Long Demonstration for Divestment

Eleven demonstrators stood in silence Tuesday morning on O’Neill Lawn holding signs that read “No Coal” and “BC: Whose Side Are You On,” at a silent protest hosted by Climate Justice at Boston College (CJBC). This week, organizers from CJBC will hold 15-minute long demonstrations each day between classes to publicize its stance on climate justice.

Each day leading up to Friday, CJBC members and those who support the cause will remain silent while holding posters to symbolize the University’s silence on environmental issues. On the last day, demonstrators plan to vocalize their concerns, which include the the fact that the University’s endowment is partially invested in fossil fuel companies.

CJBC, which became a registered student organization last fall after several attempts, has held many rallies and protests against the University’s investment in fossil fuels. This week’s event was planned for demonstrators to stand in solidarity with those protesting the construction of the North Dakota Access Pipeline, according to Amber Ruther, demonstrator and CSOM ’17.

Later this month, CJBC organizers will bring in a professor to speak about the theological implications of climate change. Ruther said that this talk will connect back to the University’s role as a Catholic institution and CJBC’s push for divestment.

“This is just a problem that is ongoing,” Ruther said about climate change efforts. “There is not necessarily one particular event that sparked our action, but we have continuously been fighting for divestment from fossil fuels.”