CJBC Prepares for Largest Rally of the Semester

The rally is meant to protest BC’s lack of support for climate change. CJBC hopes that the University will divest its funds away from fossil fuel-related companies and assets.

Xinyan Liu, CJBC member and MCAS ’17, said that the rally will be CJBC’s largest action of the semester.

The demonstration comes after a talk Tuesday night from Laurie Zoloth, a professor from Northwestern University who spoke about the intersection of environmental concerns and theology. According to Liu, it is important to reflect on BC’s role as a Jesuit university and its responsibility to climate change and divestment.

The demonstration follows a week-long protest hosted by CJBC with the same goals as Friday’s rally. For the first three days, the protesters held posters on the O’Neill Quad and stood in silence. On the final day, they spoke out about BC’s need to divest. Each protest lasted approximately 15 minutes.

This week, CJBC will have a table on the Gasson Quad promoting Friday’s rally. It will also hold a photo campaign, which will allow students to explain why preventing climate change is important to them.

“Climate change is the most important issue of our time, and we need to be doing everything we can to tackle it,” Liu said in an email.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor