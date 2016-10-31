En Route to Off-Campus Residence, Female Student Physically Assaulted

A female Boston College student was followed and assaulted on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. She was returning to her off-campus residence from Mary Ann’s, a bar in Cleveland Circle.

According to an email sent to the off-campus student community by the Boston College Police Department Sunday night, the student was walking behind 2000 Commonwealth Ave. when two males approached her.

A black male introduced himself as Jimmy and is believed to be between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, with a flat-top haircut. The other male, who was not directly involved in the assault, was described as white with brown hair.

The suspect grabbed and physically assaulted the student, according to the email. The student was able to break free and flee the area.

John King, executive director of public safety, said in an email that the Massachusetts State Police and BCPD are investigating the case given the reported location of the incident.

BCPD told students to avoid walking alone at night, to take advantage of Eagle Escort, to walk in well-lit areas, to know where to get help if they were to need it, and to report suspicious behavior and activity to authorities.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor