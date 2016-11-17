NCAA Ranks BC #5 in Graduation Success for Football Team

The NCAA released its Graduate Success Rate rankings today, and Boston College athletics ranked fifth among the Football Bowl Division schools.

BC followed behind Notre Dame, Stanford, Northwestern, and Duke on the list. The class of 2009, which was the class that was analyzed in these rankings, had a GSR of 95.

Thirteen BC teams had a GSR of 100: women’s basketball, men’s golf, field hockey, women’s hockey, lacrosse, rowing, men’s skiing, women’s skiing, women’s soccer, softball, women’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis, women’s track and field, and volleyball.

Specifically, BC football had a GSR score of 90. Football’s score was ranked ninth in the nation. Football moved up from a GSR score of 89 last year.

On average, 82 percent of Division I class of 2004 athletes have earned a degree.

The NCAA originally created the GSR assessment because college and university presidents wanted data that reflected college students’ mobility.

Universities are responsible for transfer students as well. This is different from the federal government’s assessment, which does not take into account students who transfer universities.

The GSR shows that student-athletes are more likely to graduate than a normal student.