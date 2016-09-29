Students, Faculty March to Call Attention to University Silence

About 200 students and faculty members silently marched across campus on Thursday morning to “break the silence” many at Boston College feel surrounds issues of marginalized groups on campus.

Members of the Graduate Pride Alliance, GLBTQ Leadership Council (GLC), AHANA Leadership Council (ALC), Council for Students with Disabilities, Graduate Students of Color Association, and the Graduate Student Association organized the march after letters on a sign in the Mod Lot were rearranged to say a homophobic slur on Sept. 17.

To accommodate students with disabilities, the march began at McElroy Commons, continued across campus, down Commonwealth Ave., and ended outside of Corcoran Commons. Mary Royer, chair of CSD and LSOE ’17, said the organizers had difficulty finding a route that did not have stairs. The University was cited by a state agency this past spring for disability discrimination on campus.

Christina King, MCAS ’18, came up with the idea for the march about a week ago and contacted student groups on campus. The march was focused around the idea “Silence is Violence,” which represents the University’s silence on the recent vandalism on the sign, disability access on campus, and LGBTQ rights.

The march was registered with the University, and both Dean of Students Thomas Mogan and Vice President of Student Affairs Barbara Jones were present.

Anne Williams, the head of GLC and a coordinator of the march and MCAS ’17, said that the demonstration was not a protest, but rather a space for students to express their feelings and frustrations.

After walking past Gasson and through Linden Lane, when the students reached Lower Campus, they raised their fists and began to chant “break the silence.”

Organizers kicked off the rally by speaking about their personal experiences feeling isolated on campus. Head of the Graduate Pride Alliance Dylan Lang, GSSW ’17, spoke about the stories that he has heard from students and faculty members. He has heard of students who are afraid to go to class and teachers who are afraid of losing their jobs because of their vocal role in LGBTQ issues.

Lang also referred to his experience coming out.

“I have spent too much time silent in the closet, and I won’t be silent anymore,” Lang said.

Akosua Opokua-Achampong, chair of ALC and MCAS ’18, spoke about last year’s Black Out protest, in which students stood in solidarity with the University of Missouri. Policy needs to be changed on campus, she said, but so does the interpersonal culture between students and administrators.

“There are so many ways we can come together, and talk about this, and put our minds and our hearts together and stand by the Jesuit values that we enrolled here for,” Opokua-Achampong said.

King, who originally came up with the idea for the march, spoke about the students who are the most affected by the silence on campus: the freshmen. First-year students feel isolated, she said, when they do not realize the support that is present on campus. Demonstrations like this one are important to show students that there is a safe space at BC, King said.

“To whoever defaced that sign, from me to you, I would like to personally thank you,” King said. “I believe in a God that works in mysterious ways, and because of you, the last straw broke my back and here I am.”

Featured Image by Alec Greaney / Heights Editor