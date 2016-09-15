U.S. News Ranks Boston College 31st in Annual Report

Boston College ranked 31st on U.S. News and World Report’s 2017 best colleges list.

The universities were ranked based on several measures of academic quality, including graduation rate, financial resources, faculty resources, retention, and alumni giving.

Princeton University placed first in the ranking, followed by Harvard University, the University of Chicago, Yale University, and Columbia University.

BC was tied with University of of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (UNC) at 30th in last year’s ranking. Although BC improved two points since last year with a score of 70, UNC narrowly ranked above BC, with a score of 71.

The Carroll School of Management placed 27th in “The Best in Undergraduate Business” rankings. BC also placed 41st in the “Great Schools Great Prices” ranking, which evaluates universities’ dedication to providing affordable college educations to students who need it.

BC was recently ranked 22nd on Forbes’s 2016 Top Colleges in America ranking. CSOM was ranked the third-best undergraduate business school by Bloomberg BusinessWeek. USA Today also ranked BC as the fifth-best college for a major in history.

“BC did well again this year in the U.S. News rankings,” Jack Dunn, Director of News and Public Affairs, said. “To be ranked in the elite company of the nation’s best universities is a tribute to the excellence of our faculty, the talent of our students, and the visionary leadership of our senior administrators.”