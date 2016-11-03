Walk the Line: A History of the LGBTQ Community at Boston College

This is a story about an evolving LGBTQ community at an evolving Boston College. It’s a story about what changes and what stays the same, and how, and why. It won’t always fit into neat narratives and assumptions—there are memories here of unthinkable bullying and broad acceptance, of frustrations with administrators and expanding institutional support, of rigid adherence to Catholic doctrine and chaplains and Jesuits acting as allies and resources. It’s a story that moves in cycles, slight shifts that follow bursts of activism that follow campus controversies that follow slight shifts. Students and alumni who have never met, who were here decades apart, have strikingly similar experiences. This story is theirs.

In November 2005, the Undergraduate Government of Boston College’s (UGBC) newly-formed GLBTQ Leadership Council (GLC) tried to hold a dance in the Rat. A fundraiser to benefit the Boston Living Center and mark the end of AIDS Awareness Week, the organizers initially wanted to call it “The GLC Diversity Ball: A Night in Gay Paris,” but after meetings with some administrators they agreed to rename it “AIDS Benefit Gala: A Celebration of Diversity – A Safe Zone Event” and add cosponsors. According to a December 2005 Heights article, these administrators expressed concern with the phrase “Gay Paris” and wanted “GLC” and “Diversity” to be separate in the title.

After the event was renamed and the BC Democrats, BC Hillel, and the AHANA Leadership Council (ALC) signed on as cosponsors, former Dean for Student Development Bob Sherwood and former Vice President of Student Affairs Cheryl Presley called a sudden meeting with members of GLC. The dance was being called off. University Spokesman Jack Dunn said at the time that BC could not sanction an event promoting a lifestyle that conflicted with Catholic values.

The news, which came amid two or three years of major policy achievements and increased resources for LGBTQ students at BC, dominated campus for weeks. Students organized a protest in response, and GLC held the dance anyway, unofficially, outside on a snowy Dustbowl.

John Hellman, BC ’06, who now works at the LGBT Community Center in New York City, was GLC’s chair at the time. He said they met with school officials on a weekly basis during the planning process, which was why the cancellation was such a surprise.

“I think the administrators were really caught in a hard position—it seemed like they were handing down a position that they didn’t believe in,” Hellman said. “I think at one point somebody said that the University doesn’t support homosexuality, as if we were trying to have an orgy or something. They tried to stay very vague.”

Hellman and Christian Cho, BC ’07, LGSOE ’09, told me that the dance had been cancelled because administrators were worried about media coverage. Just a week before, a “Sex Power God” dance hosted by Brown University’s Queer Alliance had landed on The O’Reilly Factor, which had sent a producer undercover to film it. Host Bill O’Reilly started off the segment by saying it wasn’t for kids.

“Either turn the thing off if the kids are there or chuck ’em out of the room,” he said.

The producer, Jesse Watters, said he’d seen gay students kissing and other attendees falling down drunk, and O’Reilly criticized the school’s decision to let the dance happen, saying Brown’s chancellor should answer for it. Hellman and Cho both think the story was the deciding factor in BC’s decision, and Hellman said that in meetings administrators brought up potential cross-dressing at the dance, which O’Reilly had also criticized, as a concern.

In an interview last month, Dunn denied that O’Reilly’s coverage influenced BC’s decision to cancel the dance. Presley and Sherwood did not respond to interview requests.

One of the central figures in any conversation about LGBTQ resources on campus, rightfully or not, is University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J. Leahy became president in 1996, and he is perceived by some students and alumni as having been directly involved in much of the last two decades of LGBTQ history at BC. Cho speculated that as a fairly routine programming issue, the dance likely didn’t initially cross Leahy’s desk, but that he got wind of it and shut it down. Cho said that Presley and Sherwood, who several people told me were both very supportive of and helpful to GLC and LGBTQ students in general, acted as a “mouthpiece.”

Leahy’s office did not respond to multiple interview requests.

Cho did interact with Leahy while he was here, more, he said, than the average student, but he didn’t have direct access by any means. As an orientation leader, he got to have lunch with Leahy one summer, and according to Cho, at the lunch Leahy said that BC is welcoming of all identities, including those of different sexual orientations. Cho saw that as a lie, leading him to walk out. Leahy later requested to meet with him once the school year started, and asked Cho about his experience. They didn’t talk about sensitive issues, just his hometown, where he grew up, and what he did on campus. It was cordial, but the meeting frustrated him. To Cho, BC’s tone on social issues is set by Leahy, who Cho still wants to be more engaged with students.

“He can sit there and nod his head and learn about who I am, but I don’t think he understood how important it was for me to feel a sense of belonging on campus,” Cho said.

And it’s personal. When he applied to BC, Cho wrote an essay about coming out, and when he was accepted he assumed being gay here wouldn’t be a problem, that the person who accepted him thought it wouldn’t be a problem. But it was more complicated.

“I would rather have been rejected from BC, to be honest, if I knew that that was the experience I was going to have, and if I knew I was going to struggle so much with my identity on campus,” he said. “Because I could have had an amazing experience somewhere else. … For me, it was a constant battle.”

Most people who attended BC’s Commencement in 1986 remember it fondly. Lionel Richie, fresh off writing and producing “We Are The World,” was honored that year, and then-University President Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J., suggested that he lead Alumni Stadium in singing the massive charity hit to close out the ceremony.

It was a fitting and subtle response from Monan to something that had happened right before, something that made more than a few people pretty mad. 1986 saw some tension between BC and the Archdiocese of Boston, whose headquarters were what is now Brighton Campus. For decades, Cardinal Bernard F. Law delivered the closing benediction at Commencement. It was always a point of interest in what was otherwise a snooze fest, and this year, as The Boston Globe reported, Law took BC to task on what he saw as a move away from its Catholic values.

If BC “ever sees the secular university as its model, it forfeits its right to exist as a unique institution,” Law said. “My prayer is for a Boston College ever more clearly Catholic.”

He was responding to an ongoing controversy at the time over a proposed Vatican regulation endorsed by Pope John Paul II that wanted to give Church officials the authority to vet and license theology professors and, in extreme cases, declare that schools that didn’t meet standards were no longer Catholic. Monan, along with nearly every other president of a U.S. Catholic university, had opposed the regulations, resulting in some friction with Law.

It’s a moment that says a lot about the old relationship between BC and the Archdiocese—there’s a sense here of the older brother across the street, at the time still one of the city’s most powerful institutions, coming over every year to judge the University’s record, at the end of its biggest and most public celebration, no less. And it may indicate the kinds of considerations BC had to make whenever it dealt with complex social and religious issues.

For some who were there, Law’s words really stuck out. As an undergrad, David Brennan, BC ’86 and GSSW ’07, was president of the Lesbian/Gay Coalition, also called the Lesbian and Gay Community at Boston College (LGBC), a social group that also did some campus activism. Brennan, who is now a professor of social work at the University of Toronto specializing in gay and bisexual men’s health, said in an interview this month that Law’s speech summed up the conflict many LGBTQ Catholics can feel in participating in a faith that questions their identities.

“When you’re a gay person, and you’re Catholic, and you’re coming out, that’s acutely on your mind, like … ‘How do I put these things together? Or do I? Do I have to leave the Church?’” he said. “It’s a very painful process.”

It also reinforced his frustration with a school that he often felt was unwelcoming to him and his friends. A month before the 1986 Commencement, Brennan wrote a Heights op-ed called “There Is Prejudice at BC.”

“I have learned a lot in my years here at BC,” he began. “My most critical lesson has been how oppressive to, ignorant about, and fearful of lesbians and gays Boston College really is.”

Earlier that school year, Brennan had led an effort to get the University to make LGBC a registered student organization, with full recognition and funding. The request was denied. The group was also told that year that Haley House, a BC-owned house on Hammond Street that served as a live-in community for the Social Justice Center and members of LGBC, would be taken over by the school, which said it needed the space for other projects. For Brennan, who lived in Haley House, it was a disappointing conclusion to a difficult four years.

Featured Image by Lizzy Barrett / Heights Staff