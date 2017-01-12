Woman Attacked While Running Around Chestnut Hill Reservoir

While running around the Chestnut Hill Reservoir on Jan. 11, a female, who has no affiliation with Boston College, was hit over the head with a tree branch by two men.

The attack appears to be unprovoked, according to an email to students from the Office of Residential Life. The woman described the attackers as white males in their 20s, with blond hair and dark clothing. One of the men was said to have been wearing cargo pants.

The men fled toward Beacon Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue, in the direction of the DCR Skating Rink, according to the victim.

The Boston Police Department is asking that anyone with information on the attack contact BPD or BCPD.

BCPD released a community awareness bulletin on Thursday morning, reminding students to walk in groups at night, use Eagle Escort Service when they feel unsafe, and to not take shortcuts through dark locations.

Featured Image by Amelie Trieu / Heights Editor

