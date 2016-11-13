The Heights Wants to Hear Your Post-Election Stories

This past week, the results of the 2016 presidential election have provoked incidents of hate speech and discrimination on college campuses, including at Boston College. These events often go unnoticed and unreported. The Heights wants to give a voice to students who have experienced feelings of fear, hate, or isolation. We are working on a piece assessing the campus climate and we want to hear your stories. If you are interested in speaking to The Heights about an incident you witnessed or were involved in, or if you are experiencing increased feelings of fear on campus, please email investigations@bcheights.com.

We understand that talking about such sensitive issues can be difficult, but we encourage students, faculty, and staff to not let these incidents be ignored. Any stories or experiences shared with The Heights will not be published without explicit permission. We are willing to make considerations for those who wish for their stories to be published anonymously.

Thank you.