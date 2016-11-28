LTE: Faculty for Justice Declares Opposition to Trump Rhetoric

In the wake of the presidential election, we as faculty at Boston College declare our unequivocal opposition to racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and all forms of identity-based hatred and discrimination on and off this campus. We believe in the power of constructive political dialogue and the imperative to organize and act in strategic, collective ways, but we refuse to engage in dialogue or action that sanctions hate speech or bigotry in any form.

The present political moment calls for an explicit and unambiguous statement of these principles. In the leadup to the election, one candidate, President-elect Trump, ran a campaign designed to pit Americans against one another along the lines of race, religion, ethnicity, and immigrant status. One candidate, President-elect Trump, refused to publicly condemn the hate crimes against Muslims, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals that his campaign emboldened. One candidate, President-elect Trump, failed to unambiguously disavow his boasts about sexually assaulting women. In the wake of the election, President-elect Trump has appointed a chief strategist whose media outlet traffics in racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, and other toxic forms of bigotry. These and other dangerous failures of leadership at the national level demand that we renew our responsibilities to our students, each other, and the wider world in which we live by affirming and upholding our basic values.

In this spirit, we call on the Boston College administration to immediately adopt a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech. We also call on the administration to take proactive measures to counter the climate of hatred and violence generated by this election and its aftermath. Such measures should include a promise of safety and protection to groups under threat, as well as a statement of empathy for and meaningful solidarity with such individuals and communities. We further call for policies that encourage and support student and faculty action in pursuit of substantive social justice and political transformation. At stake at this historical juncture are not only the rights of women and minoritized groups, but the future of our planet, the welfare of the poor, and many other matters of urgent concern. We believe that actively addressing such issues of fundamental human importance is at the heart of our work as educators, and we call on the Boston College administration to join us in this effort.

Signed,

Faculty for Justice:

Allison Adair, English

Treseanne Ainsworth, English

Lillie R. Albert, Lynch School of Education

Shawn Copeland, Theology

Marla De Rosa, English

Charles Derber, Sociology

Nicole Eaton, History

Robin Fleming, History

Dacia Gentilella, English and Learning to Learn Office

Laura E. Hake, Biology

Lori Harrison-Kahan, English

Mary Ann Hinsdale, IHM, Theology and Catholic Studies

Anne Homza, Lynch School of Education

Marjorie Howes, English

Régine Jean-Charles, Romance Languages & Literatures and African & African Diaspora Studies

Marilynn Johnson, History

Tom Kaplan-Maxfield, English

Priya Lal, History

Deborah Levenson, History

Robin Lydenberg, English

Brinton Lykes, Lynch School of Education

Paula Mathieu, English

John McDargh, Theology

Shawn McGuffey, Sociology and African & African Diaspora Studies

Patrick McQuillan, Lynch School of Education

Karen Miller, History

Yajun Mo, History

Sara Moorman, Sociology

Prasannan Parthasarathi, History

Leigh Patel, Lynch School of Education

Stephen Pfohl, Sociology

Deborah Piatelli, Sociology

Patrick Proctor, Lynch School of Education

Virginia Reinburg, History

Sarah Gwyneth Ross, History

Dana Sajdi, History

Juliet Schor, Sociology

Sylvia Sellers-García, History

Kalpana Seshadri, English

Min Hyoung Song, English and Asian American Studies

Eve Spangler, Sociology

Martin Summers, History and African & African Diaspora Studies

Lad Tobin, English

Anjali Vats, Communication and African & African Diaspora Studies

Eric Weiskott, English

Fr. James Weiss, Theology

Ling Zhang, History

Featured Image by Heights Archives