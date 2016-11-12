LTE: Faculty Members Respond to Trump Win

To the Boston College community:
In the aftermath of a highly contentious presidential election with unprecedented levels of negativity and uncivil rhetoric, our community is unsettled. While some are pleased and optimistic about the election’s outcome, others are distressed, fearful, and apprehensive. In this time of uncertainty, it is essential that we come together as a community and work to heal the divisions that have intensified over the last few months.
Boston College’s Mission Statement closes by underscoring our community’s “deep concern for all members of its community, with a recognition of the important contribution a diverse student body, faculty and staff can offer, with a firm commitment to academic freedom.” In keeping with the spirit of this statement, we encourage students, faculty, and staff to discuss and engage with the many issues raised by this election. We must respect different viewpoints—however strongly held—and not allow our differences to devolve into intolerance, bullying, or intimidation. We must create and maintain a respectful dialogue that reflects our values of diversity and inclusion and helps us learn from one another.
As faculty at Boston College, we remain committed to diversity, inclusion, and civil discourse, and, in the words of our Mission Statement, “the pursuit of a just society.”
Signed (in alphabetical order),
Heide Abelli, CSOM – Management & Organization
Advertisement
Allison Adair, English
Lillie R. Albert, Lynch School of Education
Treseanne Ainsworth, English
Alexis Anderson, Law School
Jim Anderson, Economics
John Anderson, English
Mary Armstrong Art, Art History and Film
Karen Arnold, Education
Lara Ayad, Art, Art History, and Film
Sarah Babb, Sociology
Karl Baden, Art, Art History and Film
Kathleen Bailey, Political Science
Betty Bagnani, Carroll School
John Baldovin, S.J. School of Theology & Ministry
Ali Banuazizi, Political Science
Jean Bartunek, Management and Organization
Christopher F Baum, Economics
Ethan Baxter, Earth & Environmental Sciences
Sarah H. Beckjord, Romance Languages and Literatures
Sharon Beckman, Law School
Lauren Bell, English
Dianne Berg, English
Pam Berger, Art, Art History and Film
Suzanne Berne, English
Caroline Bicks, English
Mary Sarah Bilder, Law School
Sheila Blair, Art, Art History and Film
Richard A. Blake, S.J., Art, Art History and Film
Jonathan Bloom, Art, Art History, and Film
Amy Boesky, English
John Boylan, Capstone & Chemistry
Cheryl Bratt, Law School
Ben Braude, History
James T. Bretzke, S.J., Theology & Ministry
Hiram Brownell, Psychology
André Brouillette, SJ, School of Theology and Ministry
Patrick H. Byrne, Philosophy
Donnah Canavan, Psychology
Francine Cardman, School of Theology and Ministry
Claude Cernuschi, Art, Art History, and Film
Elizabeth Chadwick, MCAS Honors Program
Ryan Chahrour, Economics
Mary Ann Chirba, Law School
Paul Christensen, Political Science
Paul Cichello, Economics
Judy Clair, Management & Organization
Richard J. Clifford, S.J., Theology & Ministry
Peter Clote, Biology
Alston Conley, Art, Art History and Film
Shawn Copeland, Theology
Sara Cordes, Psychology
Donald Cox, Economics
Mary Crane, English
Timothy W. Crawford, Political Science
Marla De Rosa, English
Tiziana Dearing, Social Work
Natana J. DeLong-Bas, Theology
Thomas Dodman, History
Eileen Donovan-Kranz, English
Dominic Doyle, School of Theology and Ministry
Rebecca K. Dunn, Biology
Nicole Eaton, History
John E. Ebel, Earth and Environmental Sciences
Jennifer Erickson, Political Science and International Studies
Silvana Falconi, Romance Languages and Literatures
Wen Fan, Sociology
Donald Fishman, Communication
Robin Fleming, History
Laura Foote, Management and Organization, Carroll School
Solomon Friedberg, Mathematics
Richard Gaillardetz, Theology
Kim Garcia, English
Brian J. Gareau, Sociology and International Studies
Tara Pisani Gareau, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Env. Studies Program
Jane Gionfriddo, Law School
Lisa Goodman, School of Education
Judith Gordon, Management and Organization
Elizabeth Graver, English
Paul S. Gray, Sociology
Carol Hurd Green, English, ret’d
Ani Ross Grubb, Management and Organization
Michael Grubb, Economics
Angela Kim Harkins, School of Theology and Ministry
Franklin T. Harkins, School of Theology and Ministry
Brad Harrington, Carroll School of Management
Spencer Harrison, CSOM Management and Organization
Lori Harrison-Kahan, English
Dayton Haskin, English
Penny Hauser-Cram, Lynch School
Andrea Heberlein, Psychology
Frank R. Herrmann, S.J., Law School
Sharlene Hesse-Biber, Sociology
Kristin E. Heyer, Theology
Gene Heyman, Psychology
Ingrid Michelsen Hillinger, Law
Kenneth Himes, OFM, Theology
Mary Ann Hinsdale, IHM, Theology
Lindsay R. Hogan, Communication
Gail Hoffman, Classical Studies
Anne Homza, Lynch School of Education
Jeffery Howe, Art, Art History and Film
Marjorie Howes, English
Aeron Hunt, English
Peter Ireland, Economics
Penelope Ismay, History
Régine Jean-Charles, Romance Languages and Literature
Andrew Jorgenson, Sociology and Environmental Studies
Marilynn Johnson, History
Tom Kaplan-Maxfield, English
Sanford Katz, Law School (emeritus)
Daniel Kanstroom, Law
James F. Keenan, S.J., Theology
Christopher Kelly, Political Science
Melissa M. Kelley, School of Theology and Ministry
Christopher Kenaley, Biology
Kevin Kenny, History
Elizabeth Kensinger, Psychology
Lisa Kessler, Art, Art History and Film
Oh Myo Kim, Lynch School of Education
Gail Kineke, Earth & Environmental Sciences
Dan Kirschner, Biology
Suntae Kim, Management and Organization
Hideo Konishi, Economics
Marvin Kraus, Economics
Richard Lennan, School of Theology and Ministry
Stephanie C. Leone, Art, Art History, and Film
Deborah T. Levenson, History
Paul Lewis, English
Belle Liang, Lynch School of Education
Ramsay Liem, Psychology, Emeritus
Margaret Lombe, Social Work
Nancy Lowd, CSOM Management and Organization
Rafael Luciani, School of Theology and Ministry
Robin Lydenberg, English
Lynn Lyerly, History
Ray Madoff, Law
Kevin J. Mahoney, Social Work
Ursula Mangoubi, German
David W. Manzo, PULSE Program, Philosophy
Michael Martin, MCAS Honors Program
Robert Maryks, History
Marilyn Matelski, Communication
Suzanne Matson, English
Christopher R. Matthews, Theology & Ministry
Zachary A. Matus, History
Maia McAleavey, English
Marina McCoy, Philosophy
John McDargh, Theology
Julie MacEvoy, School of Education
Sean MacEvoy, Psychology
Francis M.McLaughlin, Economics, Emeritus
Kathleen McInnis-Dittrich, School of Social Work
Daniel McKaughan, Philosophy
David McMenamin, Philosophy
Judith McMorrow, Law School
Michele Meek, Art, Art History and Film
Shep Melnick, Political Science
David Miele, Lynch School of Education
Dorothy Miller, English
Karen K. Miller, History
Alan Minuskin, Law School
Yajun Mo, History
Babak Momeni, Biology
Juan S. Montes, CSOM Management and Organization
Franco Mormando, Romance Languages & Literatures
Sara Moorman, Sociology
Julie Holland Mortimer, Economics
David Mozina, Theology
Tim Muldoon, MCAS Honors Program
Matthew Mullane, Theology
Robert Murphy, Economics
Nancy Netzer, Art, Art History and Film
Kevin Newmark, Romance Languages and Literatures
Alice A. Noble, Law School
Joe Nugent, English
Clare O’Connor, Biology
George O’Har, English
Kevin Ohi, English
Claudia Olivetti, Economics
Kevin O’Neill, History
Tim van Opijnen, Biology
Prasannan Parthasarathi, History
Harold Petersen, Economics, Emeritus
Gorica Petrovich, Psychology
Nancy Pineda-Madrid, School of Theology and Ministry
Zyg Plater, Law
Christopher Polt, Classical Studies
Stephen J. Pope, Theology Department
Diana Pullin, School of Education
Lorenzo Alexander Puente, English
Jennie Purnell, Political Science
Joseph Quinn, Economics
Virginia Reinburg, History
Michael Resler, German Studies
Alan Richardson, English
Sam Richardson, Economics
Patricia Riggin, Theatre
Maureen Ritchey, Psychology
Susan Roberts, English
Brian Robinette, Theology
Alan Rogers, History
Karen Rosen, Psychology
Sarah Gwyneth Ross, History
Bonnie Rudner, English
James A. Russell, Psychology
Dana Sajdi, History
Natalia Sarkisian, Sociology
Fabio Schiantarelli, Economics
Juliet Schor, Sociology
Sylvia Sellers-Garcia, History
Metin Sengul, Management & Organization
Kalpana R. Seshadri, English
Franziska Seraphim, History
Stephen Shane, English
Scott Slotnick, Psychology
Jim Smith, English
Noah Snyder, Earth & Environmental Sciences and Environmental Studies
Andrew Sofer, English
Min Hyoung Song, English & Asian American Studies Program
Paul Spagnoli, History (emeritus)
Rachel E. Spector, Connell School of Nursing
Mark Spiegel, Law School
Richard Spinello, Management and Organization
Robert Stanton, English
Thomas Stegman, SJ, School of Theology and Ministry
Martin Summers, History
Eileen Sweeney, Philosophy
Meghan T. Sweeney, Theology and PULSE Program for Service Learning
David T. Takeuchi, Social Work
Laura Tanner, English
Samantha Teixeira, Social Work
Lad Tobin, English
Judith B. Tracy, Law School
Paul Tremblay, Law School
Mary Tripsas, Carroll School
Mary Troxell, Philosophy
Usha Tummala-Narra, School of Education
Esther Gimeno Ugalde, Romance Languages and Literatures
Utku Unver, Economics
Ernesto Valiente, School of Theology and Ministry
Holly VandeWall Philosophy
Andrea Vicini, SJ, School of Theology and Ministry
Debra Weisberg, Art, Art History, Film
Eric Weiskott, English
Fr. James Weiss, Theology & Capstone
Peter Weiler, History (emeritus)
Catharine Wells, Law School
Celeste Wells, Communication
John B. Williamson, Sociology
Christopher Wilson, English
Ellen Winner, Psychology
Corinne Wong, Earth & Environmental Sciences
Hao Wu, Psychology
Alfred C. Yen, Law School
Liane Young, Psychology
Tieying Yu, Management & Organization
Ling Zhang, History
Brian Zimmerman, English
Featured Image by Lizzy Barrett / Heights Staff