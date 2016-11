Many Trump supporters with whom I have spoken underscore to me that they are not racist, xenophobic, homophobic, or misogynist, and Hillary supporters assume they are none of those. It is time to step up to the plate. People of color and others have been harassed on campus—and off—since the election results came in. Be part of stopping that on the spot.

Professor Deborah Levenson

History

Featured Image by Evan Vucci / AP Photo