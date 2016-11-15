Previewing BC Basketball 2016-17: What to Expect From Maryland Eastern Shore

One year removed from an utterly disastrous 7-25 campaign, Boston College men’s basketball sports a roster with seven new faces, and slightly higher expectations. One game into their 2016-17 season, however, the Eagles (0-1) are already facing a must-win situation—following an overwhelmingly disappointing loss to Nicholls State on Friday night, the Eagles will take on the similarly talented Maryland Eastern Shore (0-2) on Tuesday night.

In their first game, the Eagles were plagued by many of the same issues as last year: turnovers, indecisiveness on offense, and an inability to make crucial defensive stops. They trailed from start to finish. Head coach Jim Christian was forced to constantly shake up the lineups on the floor, as he desperately tried to find a unit that could generate some momentum.

Emerging from Friday night’s disappointment were strong performances by freshman point guard Ty Graves and graduate transfer Jordan Chatman. Graves and Chatman shot 4-for-7 and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc, respectively. They came off of the bench and provided a spark plug that picked up for the struggling starting lineup. Returner A.J. Turner put forth a solid performance as well, tallying 12 points and four assists. Jerome Robinson was up and down for the Eagles—he led the team in scoring with 14 points, but shot just 33 percent from the field.

The Eagles’ opponent, UMES, has battled hard in its two games this season, losing by a combined eight points. While the Hawks are ranked 336th in the nation according to kenpom.com, they play a feisty and high-tempo game. In their first contest, the Hawks fell to a talented George Washington team, 75-71, in Washington, D.C. UMES utilized a press to come all the way back from a 51-33 deficit with 11 minutes remaining in the second half against GW. In their second game, UMES lost to Maryland-Baltimore County, 77-73, in its home opener.

Bakari Copeland has led the way for the Hawks this season, as the 6-foot-6 forward has averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in the first two games. Freshman forward Tyler Jones had a breakout performance against UMBC, with 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting. While the Hawks have had good results on defense with their press, they lack size in their front court. Their tallest player, Isaac Taylor, checks in at 6-foot-8, but is yet to play more than 13 minutes in a game this season.

Three keys to the game:

