Zeiko Lewis Taken 17th Overall by New York Red Bulls

Even when he is being selected with the 17th overall pick by the New York Red Bulls in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft, Zeiko Lewis isn’t satisfied.

“Being selected this late isn’t the end of the world,” Lewis told reporters. “It makes me have to show everybody that I’ve got to prove you guys wrong for drafting me this late.”

The 5-foot-6 Bermuda native was oozing with confidence on Friday afternoon, and for good reason. The former Boston College midfielder saw his draft stock rise during the MLS Combine in Los Angeles, where he impressed scouts in speed and agility tests, as well as in scrimmages throughout the week. His performance sparked discussion about his potential for a Top-10 draft pick, but he ultimately fell below fellow ACC prospects Miles Robinson (Syracuse), Daniel Johnson (Louisville), and Colton Storm (North Carolina).

“I would like to thank the New York Red Bulls for drafting me,” Lewis said. “I’m glad they have faith in me. At least somebody in this draft does so I encourage everybody to keep their head up.”

Commentators picked up on Lewis’s attitude during the broadcast of the draft. Former Seattle Sounders head coach Sigi Schmid, for one, didn’t mind the hints of cockiness in his speech.

“He’s definitely confident and there’s nothing wrong with having a little bit of a chip on your shoulder,” Schmid said. “It means you’re going to come in there and you’re going to go after it. I as a coach… always like players like that.”

In his four years with the Eagles, Lewis totaled 18 goals and 26 assists—a program record—in 70 starts. In addition, he won ACC Freshman of the Year and earned All-ACC First Team honors as a senior.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor