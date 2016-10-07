No. 3 Clemson Throttles Boston College Football on Red Bandanna Night

Boston College football’s offense opened on Friday night how it has done much of the year: A short play-action pass here, a run up the gut there, but ultimately, a three-and-out that leads to a Mike Knoll punt.

But this time would be different. The Eagles, who have worked so diligently to perfect their special teams throughout practice this week, caught a break. Ray-Ray McCloud called for a fair catch, but allowed it to slip right through his fingers. The ball barely squirted behind McCloud, but a sea of Eagles were ready. John Johnson pounced on the ball, giving BC a first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. Against Clemson, the No. 3 team in the nation, it was the kind of special-teams swing the Eagles needed to pull off an upset.

Raucous cheers burst out from a student section decked out in maroon and gold with the perfect hint of red. Dreams of winning for Welles Crowther, just like BC did two years ago, 37-31, against then No. 9 Southern California. Once again, students could rush the field and cheer alongside head coach Steve Addazio and a parade of proud Eagles.

Those dreams never came. Neither did the roar of the crowd. Well, not from those wearing bandannas, at least.

Defensively, BC, a team that entered No. 1 in the nation in yards per game, got burned by Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, and the Clemson offense for 499 yards. Several of those came on plays of over 40 yards. And as its defense collapsed, BC’s offense had no response. Turnovers and ineffectiveness plagued the Eagles throughout the night in a 56-10 loss. It is the 11th consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference loss for the Eagles, who are without one since Nov. 29, 2014.

The Eagles (3-3, 0-3 Atlantic Coast) controlled the ball throughout the first half against the Tigers (6-0, 3-0). Addazio’s run-heavy offense outpaced Dabo Swinney’s fast-paced spread, 20:49 to 9:10. Yet, when it sniffed the end zone, it failed to execute.

Early in the second half, quarterback Patrick Towles led BC on an effective drive from its own 19-yard line. Towles threw two passes—one for five yards to Michael Walker, another for 22 to Tommy Sweeney—for first downs. Davon Jones, a redshirt freshman running back and No. 2 on BC’s depth chart, gained 16 yards on the ground. Jeff Smith tacked on a 26-yard double-reverse run, too. And down only a couple of touchdowns, BC had an opportunity to get back into it.

But there is something about drives within the one that has had BC fans squirming in the last two seasons.

Towles attempted to quarterback sneak on 3rd-and-1, but was stopped just short. Instead of dropping back into the huddle, Towles and Co. opted to hurry up. Towles then fumbled the snap, eliciting a different kind of sound from that same student section.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they received new life on a Clemson offsides. They responded by running the same play up the middle. It failed, causing a turnover on downs.

Meanwhile, that BC defense that averaged 202 yards per game—again, fewest in the nation—had no response for the might of Watson, a Heisman Trophy front-runner, and Gallman, one of the nation’s best runners.

Immediately after the fumble drive, Watson completed three passes before handing the ball off to Gallman. Ty Schwab missed the initial tackle before Gallman outran the fast BC defense for 59 yards.

BC’s response: a first down, then a 7-yard loss.

On Clemson’s following drive, Watson took to the air. He placed a superb pass over the head of Isaac Yiadom, right into the hands of a diving Mike Williams. That pass set Clemson up within BC’s red zone, where Watson again went to the air. He aimed for Williams once more. This time, Williams leapt high over Gabriel McClary, who had no idea the ball was coming until the referees raised their hands for a score.

BC’s response: a three-and-out.

A short punt gave Clemson the ball on BC’s 46-yard line. The fast pace got even faster. Like, one play kind of fast.

Clemson’s Jordan Leggett found a hole over the middle of the field, with no maroon and gold in sight. Watson saw the opening too, and Leggett dashed through the middle of the field. McClary, John Johnson, and Kamrin Moore all had a chance to tackle the tight end. Each one missed him.

This story is being updated.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor