Football Schedules Home-and-Home With Missouri

Ladies and gentlemen, your Southeastern Conference team has arrived.

This Tuesday, Boston College Director of Athletics Brad Bates announced the scheduling of a home-and-home series with the University of Missouri. The Eagles will host the Tigers at Alumni Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, and will travel to Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 14, 2024. BC and Mizzou have never played against one another in football.

All-time, BC is 10-17-1 against teams from the SEC. Among SEC teams, BC has the best record against Alabama (3-1) and the worst against Tennessee (2-8). The Eagles have not played an SEC opponent since falling 16-14 to Vanderbilt in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, 2008.

With the scheduling of Mizzou, BC’s non-conference schedule is largely fleshed out through the 2026 season, at least among Power Five teams. The Eagles will play Notre Dame four times: 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2025. They will also play a home-and-home with Big Ten team Purdue in 2018 and 2020, and with Ohio State in 2023 and 2024. Several years down the road, BC will host a home-and-home with Stanford in 2028 and 2029. The Eagles have also scheduled two Group of Five opponents: Central Michigan in 2017, and a home-and-home with Temple in 2018 and 2021. Of these games, all but the Notre Dame and Ohio State series were scheduled by Bates—the other two were scheduled by previous AD Gene DiFilippo.

