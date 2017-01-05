Ricky Brown Is Promoted After Al Washington Leaves For Cincinnati

Boston College football became Al Washington’s home in 2002. Following his playing days and a few coaching jobs, the program’s 2005 Leadership Award recipient returned to his alma mater in 2012—this time with a clipboard in hand. But on Tuesday, head coach Steve Addazio announced that Washington, an Ohio native, will be leaving the Eagles for his first home.

In the 2017 season, Washington will take over as defensive line coach for the University of Cincinnati. But as one BC alumni leaves the full-time assistant staff, another joins. With the exit of Washington came the promotion of Ricky Brown, according to a press release from BC Athletics.

Washington left his mark on the school—one that went further than the defensive line, or even the sidelines. In 2013, Washington was promoted to running backs coach. For the next three seasons he worked with Eagles ball carriers, immediately improving the team’s rushing attack. By 2014, BC’s running game was ranked 14th in the nation and second in the ACC. In Washington’s final year coaching at BC, he served as the team’s special teams coordinator, but also worked with the defensive line.

“We wish Coach Washington and his family the best as they return to their native Ohio,” Addazio said. “I would like to thank him for all his efforts during his time at BC as he truly made a great impact on our program.”

While Washington began his coaching career shortly after graduation, Brown spent a little bit more time playing America’s Game. The Eagles’ linebacker and 2005 Scanlan Award winner spent seven seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Oakland Raiders. He was also a member of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning Baltimore Ravens.

Brown took at job with Southern California’s defense in quality control in 2014. Prior to this season, he came back to Chestnut Hill to work as BC’s director of football initiatives for the upcoming season.

During this year, Brown took form as a recruiting specialist and continued with quality control. According to Addazio, it was inevitable that Brown, “a BC man” would find his way into the coaching staff.

“It was obvious to see over the last year he was going to be a great young coach and the tremendous influence he will have on our program,” Addazio said.

Brown’s on-the-field duties will be announced at a later date.

Featured Image by Amelie Trieu / Heights Editor