Former Big East Rivalry With Rutgers is Revived

Boston College football went undefeated in regular season non-conference play this year. But the Eagles were not faced with a single Power Five opponent—something that will change in coming seasons.

On Tuesday, BCEagles.com revealed that what was reported as a mere home-and-home series between BC and Rutgers on Dec. 2 actually consists of four games, spanning from 2019-27. In a sense, the former Big East rivalry is revitalized.

The Eagles have not played the Scarlet Knights since they left the Big East for the ACC in 2005. Before BC departed, it swept the final 10 games between the two schools, and it now holds a 19-6-1 advantage in the all-time series.

The Eagles will venture to the Garden State to start and finish the series on Sept. 21, 2019 and Sept. 11, 2027, respectively. And Rutgers will travel to Alumni Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022 and Sept. 12, 2026.

Both schools have moved on from their Big East days. BC has enjoyed a bit more than a decade of extreme highs and lows in the ACC, but Rutgers, since transitioning to the Big Ten in 2014, has become the laughing stock of the conference. This season, the Scarlet Knights finished 2-10, losing all of their conference matchups. During their two-week stretch against Michigan and Ohio State, they were outscored 136-0.

Rutgers is now the Eagles’ third Big Ten opponent on their future non-conference schedule, as the Scarlet Knights join Purdue (2018 and 2020) and Ohio State (2023 and 2024). Director of Athletics Brad Bates is pleased with the addition.

Advertisement

“We are happy to renew our series with Rutgers and face a team from the Big Ten,” Bates said.

After all, BC took down Big Ten representative Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26. The game marked the Eagles’ first bowl victory in nine years. Perhaps for Bates and Co., the conference is a good luck charm. Just don’t remind them about the missed extra point that cost BC the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State.

Featured Image by Julia Hopkins / Heights Editor