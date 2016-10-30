BC Skates Past Amherst to Victory On the Power Play

Amherst must be good luck for Jerry York, as the last time he had two goals while being short a player was in January at the same rink—the site of his 1,000th career win. Only one day after taking home its first conference win of the season against Providence, Boston College men’s hockey made its presence known in Amherst by skating past the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, winning 7-4.

The Eagles took charge early in the first period, with Luke McInnis taking a shot only 10 seconds into the game. The momentum didn’t last long, as Christopher Brown was called for high-sticking, giving the Minutemen (2-4, 0-2 Hockey East) their first power play of the game. Being short one player didn’t faze BC (6-2-1, 2-0-1), as J.D. Dudek broke up the UMass cycle and whipped the puck into the back of the net, scoring the first point of the game 38 seconds into the power play. BC continued to keep control of the puck as Jesper Mattila was able to break through the Minutemen defense to score his second goal of the season to help the Eagles take a 2-0 lead on the Minutemen.

With 6:17 left in the first period, Kurt Keats went to the box for elbowing, giving BC its first 5-4 advantage on the ice. During the power play the Eagles and the Minutemen wrestled for possession of the puck, but Austin Cangelosi broke through UMass’ defense and find the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead. The Eagles looked to convert again after another penalty by Callum Fryer for interference, but the Minutemen’s defense wouldn’t allow it.

UMass looked unsettled going into the beginning of the second period, as Griff Jeszka was sent into the box for holding only 1:57 in. BC wasn’t able to convert after taking three shots on the goal, but as soon as all men were back on the ice Ryan Fitzgerald ripped the puck into the back of the net, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 4-0. Scott Savage was soon put in the box for hooking, but the Minutemen were again unable to convert on the power play, as the Eagles’ defense made sure none of their shots made it into the net.

Less than two minutes after the end of the power play for UMass and 10 minutes into the period, the team sent another player in the box as Riley McDougall was called for hooking. Only 12 seconds into BC’s advantage, Colin White ripped the puck into the net from the slot, pushing the Minutemen even further behind as the Eagles took a 5-0 lead. Looking more restless as the period went on, UMass had another penalty called on Patrick Lee for holding only 44 seconds after returning to full strength. BC couldn’t convert, and the period ended with a 5-0 lead for BC.

The third period started with BC a player short, as Chris Calnan was called for charging 12 seconds before the end of the second period. Only one minute after the power play ended, Savage was sent into the box for the second time of the game for slashing. UMass was able to convert on its first power play advantage only nine seconds in, with Austin Plevy charging past the BC defense and getting the first Minutemen goal of the game. UMass was able to convert again as Fitzgerald (holding) and Savage (tripping) were both sent to the box, closing up BC’s lead 5-2. BC responded almost immediately with Colin White scoring his second goal of the game.

The Eagles took their first major penalty of the season as McInnis was called for game misconduct and for hitting a player from behind, with David Cotton serving the five minute infraction. The Eagles weren’t fazed by being a player short, as Cangelosi shot the puck into the back of the net for his second goal of the game, regaining the five-goal lead for BC. UMass responded by Ryan Badger’s winning the faceoff and immediately skating past the Eagles, and whipping the puck behind Joe Woll to earn the Minutemen another point. BC wasn’t able to get past the UMass defense again, and the game ended with the Eagles coming home with a 7-4 win.

While the Eagles were able to keep the Minutemen at bay during power plays, they still had nine penalties to Massachusetts’ five, and need to continue to be careful with how many players they send into the box. With 36 total shots on the goal compared to UMass’s 18, there’s a reason BC is undefeated in conference play.

