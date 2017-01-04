Women’s Hockey Continues Home Winning Streak Against Syracuse

With its first game of the new year, Boston College women’s hockey was looking to continue its Kelley Rink domination of the past years. Since Oct. 19, 2013, the Eagles have amassed 58 consecutive victories at home, an NCAA record. Their game against Syracuse saw that 2017 started with more of the same: BC walked away with a 4-3 win.

The beginning of the first period began with the Eagles (13-3-3, 10-2-1 Hockey East) controlling the puck and taking a shot on Abbey Miller less than a minute into the game. Goaltender Katie Burt didn’t sit still during the first period. BC was caught in a tough position when Burt was caught on the right side of the post after a shot from Stephanie Grossi. Burt quickly made her way to the left to block the rebound attempt by Savannah Rennie, saving the Eagles from falling behind early.

BC took the first penalty of the evening, with Grace Bizal sent into the box for hooking. The Eagles showed why they have only given up six power-play goals thus far this year, as they easily kept the puck in Syracuse territory and quickly killed the Orange’s advantage.

Soon after, the Eagles were given an advantage of their own when Larissa Martyniuk was sent in for tripping. But they couldn’t capitalize and the power play ended without a BC goal. After all five Syracuse players returned to the ice, Laurence Porlier’s shot on goal rebounded off Burt’s pad and Morgan Blank was able to bury the puck into the back of net, giving the Orange the first goal of the game. BC was left in unfamiliar territory as Syracuse nabbed a second point 18 seconds before the end of the period when the Eagles were caught going back on defense, and Alysha Burriss shot the puck just under Burt’s glove. The Eagles headed into the locker room in an unusual hole, trailing Syracuse by two goals.

The Eagles came out with a chip on their shoulder in the second quarter. BC had its first chance when Megan Quinn was called for interference. With an advantage on the ice, Kristyn Capizzano caught a deflection in front of the goal and snuck the puck behind Miller and into back of the net just as the power play was ending. After a rocky start in the first period, the Eagles were finding their leg, as Burt robbed Syracuse of multiple chances to get a third goal.

Capizzano cut the lead with her second goal of the night less than 10 minutes into the period. Skating fast into the goal without any defense in her way, she was able to get the puck into the back of the net after a deflection off of Miller’s pad. Soon after her goal, Emily Costales was whistled for cross checking. After a pass from Andie Anastos, Kenzie Kent buried the puck in the back of the goal, giving the Eagles three straight goals in the second period. After the game returned to full play, Capizzano passed the puck to Kent, who passed it back to Capizzano in front of the goal for the finish and her first career hat trick. The Eagles headed back into the locker room more comfortable than before, with a 4-2 lead on Syracuse.

The third and final period was more aggressive, as Syracuse was looking to narrow BC’s lead. Switching up its goalie, they put in freshman Ady Cohen, who was making her first collegiate showing. After a penalty on BC for too many players on the ice, the Orange packed on the pressure and Grossi got the puck behind Burt and capitalized on the power play. BC was handed a second penalty during the third period when Erin Connolly was called for hooking, but the Eagles showed again why they have the country’s best record on the kill, not allowing Syracuse to score during the power play. Syracuse pulled Cohen in the last minute of the game to try to gain an advantage on the Eagles, but the final period ended without another goal and BC won its 59th in a row at home.

Featured Image by Kaitlin Meeks / Heights Staff