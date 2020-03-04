Joe Biden Wins Massachusetts Democratic Primary Election

Former vice president Joe Biden has won the Massachusetts Democratic primary election, just a day after the most recent polling showed him trailing Senator Bernie Sanders, previously the race’s frontrunner, by 10 percentage points. With 94 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has received 33 percent of the vote, Sanders came in second with 27 percent, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren came in third with 22 percent.

President Donald Trump won the Republican Massachusetts primary, WCVB reports, with 88 percent of the vote and close to 100 percent of precincts reporting. Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld has received 9 percent of the Massachusetts Republican vote, though the incumbent Trump has a near-sure path to be renominated as the Republican candidate for president.

A poll that The Boston Globe, Suffolk University, and WBZ-TV released on Saturday showed a tight race between Warren and Sanders, with Biden coming in fifth place—after billionaire former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who both pitched themselves as moderate Democrats, both dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden heading into Tuesday. Bloomberg dropped out of the race after and endorsed Joe Biden after Super Tuesday.

Of the 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, in which roughly one out of three delegates in the Democratic presidential race are up for grabs, the Times has called 10 for Biden and three for Sanders. The only state where a winner has not been declared is California, which is leaning toward Sanders with 87 percent of precincts reporting.

Of the delegates won so far, Biden is estimated to have won 380 on Tuesday to Sanders’ 328, putting Biden in the delegate lead with a 45-point advantage. Warren is estimated to have won 28 delegates on Tuesday, bringing her to 36 total. Bloomberg, who was on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday, won 12 delegates before he dropped out of the race.

Former New York Senator and First Lady Hillary Clinton won the Massachusetts Democratic primary four years ago, coming ahead of Sanders by barely over 1 percent, while Trump trounced the other Republican candidates by at least 30 percent. Massachusetts, however, votes reliably Democratic, and Clinton beat Trump by a margin of nearly 60 percent in the general election.

