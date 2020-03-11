University Discontinues Study Abroad Programs in Madrid

Boston College students studying abroad at two programs in Madrid were instructed to return to the United States after their study abroad programs were discontinued for the remainder of the semester. The Office of International Programs advised students to not return to campus, and said that on-campus housing will not be made available.

The programs were hosted at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas and the Universidad Carlos III, OIP Director Nick Gozik said in an email to students studying abroad in Spain.

“Given the rapid increase in the number of cases in Madrid, along with a decision by local authorities to close schools and colleges for the next two weeks, Boston College has come to the difficult decision that it is necessary to suspend our programs in Madrid,” Gozik said in the email.

OIP has asked all students to make plans to leave the country by March 15. Boston College will cover the cost of an economy class ticket or a change fee for students booking tickets to return to the United States.

Details for how students will complete their coursework are still being finalized, according to Gozik.

“Our primary goal has been to make sure that [students] earn credits for the semester, and we have been encouraging maximum flexibility from our partners,” Gozik said in the email.

Gozik did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Heights.

Featured Image by Owen Fahy/Heights Editor