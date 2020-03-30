Season in Review: 2019-20 Men’s Basketball

In Jim Christian’s tenure with Boston College men’s basketball, history has had a way of repeating itself. In fact, in Christian’s first year on the Heights in 2014-2015, he and the Eagles amassed a 13-19 record—the exact same tally as they had this year. In his six years with BC, Christian has only coached one winning season, and that number didn’t change this year.

Even with another year below .500, the Eagles put together a few bright spots this season. Steffon Mitchell was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention and made the ACC All-Defensive team, and freshman Jay Heath made a name for himself on the court. As is typical for many of Jim Christian’s years at BC, the Eagles also strung together a ranking-shaking upset—this time against then-No. 18 Virginia.

Best Moment: BC Upsets Then-No.18 Virginia

Back in the 2018-19 season, BC strung together a miraculous upset over then-No. 11 FSU, the Eagles’ only win over a ranked team that year. The year before that, it was a heart-stopping win over then-No. 1 Duke on the familiar hardwood of Conte Forum. And in the pattern of repeating history, BC’s season-defining upset this year came as the Eagles took down then-No. 18 Virginia in front of a crowd of Cavaliers fans in Charlottesville. No one could’ve predicted that the Eagles—coming off of a blowout loss to Duke the game before—would take down the reigning national champions in such convincing fashion, but a standout performance from the team’s youngsters was all it took. Heath, Jairus Hamilton, and CJ Felder—all freshmen—combined for 32 of the team’s 60 points.

With five minutes left in the contest, BC found itself down by five, but four minutes of solid defense brought the game back within reach. Tied at 53 with a minute and a half to play in the game, BC turned on the jets. A 7-0 run to close out the game—including a contested 3-pointer from Jared Hamilton—left the home crowd stunned in John Paul Jones Arena.

Worst Moment: Eagles Fall to a Familiar Foe in First Round of ACC Tournament

BC’s first two games against Notre Dame this season were decided by a combined total of two points, so the Eagles had a fair idea of what to expect heading into the postseason. John Mooney, who was lethal for the Irish all year long, would undoubtedly be a threat on offense, and BC would have to shut him down as it had in the team’s first two meetings.

But this time, something clicked for Notre Dame, and the Irish were suddenly firing on all cylinders. After a last-second win in South Bend and a heartbreaking loss in Chestnut Hill, BC had suddenly lost its footing and was handed an early departure from the ACC tournament by a whopping 18-point margin. Little did the Eagles know at the time, every other ACC team’s run for the title would soon be cut short as a result of the coronavirus, but the end for BC was disheartening for fans nonetheless.

Most Valuable Player: Steffon Mitchell

Mitchell’s numbers speak for themselves. As the only player to start all 31 games this season, Mitchell stuffed the stat sheet time after time. What set Mitchell apart from his teammates was his production in all aspects of the game. Whether it was scoring, defense, ball movement, rebounding—you name it—Mitchell was unstoppable. His 7.8 points per game on the year don’t jump off the page, but a team-leading 30 blocks sure does. He also racked up 269 rebounds—97 on offense and 172 on defense—to lead the Eagles and grab a No. 4 spot in the ACC on the glass. He rounds out his team-leading stats with 68 steals, the second most in the conference. And his defensive production didn’t go unnoticed. Mitchell earned a spot on both the All-ACC Honorable Mention list and the ACC All-Defensive Team for his performance this year.

In a clutch win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Mitchell had a career night with 21 points, 15 boards, and six assists for his fifth double-double of the year.

Rookie of the Year: Jay Heath

From watching any game this year, you wouldn’t be able to tell that this season was Jay Heath’s first on the Heights. Heath started 30 out of this season’s 31 games, and rightfully so, because he led the team in more categories than any other Eagle this year. He averaged more minutes per game than any of the more experienced players, including Mitchell, who started every contest this year.

Heath led the team in both field goal attempts and makes, particularly on the back of his record-breaking 3-point shooting. With 65 made 3-pointers this year, Heath not only had the most on the team, but set a new freshman program record. The closest trailer in that category? Thornton, with 31. He averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game and had 39 steals, good for second most. Many people, including former Heights sports editor Andy Backstrom, argue that Heath was snubbed for a spot on the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Still not sure how Jay Heath was left off the ACC All-Freshman Team. Scored inside and out while converting 42.1% of his FGs & ranking 2nd among ACC freshmen in steals.



Regardless, interested to see what he & Wynston Tabbs can do together—could be another dynamic BC backcourt. https://t.co/IzWpo5b2l2 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) March 24, 2020

Top Three Plays of the Year:

1) Jared Hamilton’s Alley-Oop Dunk Against Duke

For a brief moment as BC took on Duke in somewhat of a revenge game in Conte Forum—after the Blue Devils stomped on the Eagles earlier in the year—it looked as though BC had the momentum swinging in the right direction. A lot of that momentum came from this thunderous Jared Hamilton two-hander on a lob from Derryck Thornton.

2) Jay Heath’s Contested 3-Pointer to Beat Notre Dame

Way back on Dec. 7 of 2019, BC was on the hunt for its first win over Notre Dame since Feb. 4, 2004. And faced with the challenge of competing in South Bend, the Eagles didn’t shy away. With a Notre Dame defender’s hand in his face, Heath took a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, which sealed the game for the Eagles.

3) Jay Heath’s Acrobatic Assist on Jared Hamilton’s Go-Ahead Shot Over Virginia

Off balance, in the middle of a jumper, and looking the wrong direction, Heath showed that not only can he score, but he can create scoring opportunities for his teammates. His shot-turned-pass to a wide-open Jared Hamilton on the perimeter set Hamilton up for the go-ahead shot to regain the lead in BC’s eventual upset over the defending national champions.

What’s Next?

Jim Christian is sticking around for at least one more year, so BC fans can only hope that this will be his chance to turn the program around. After six disappointing seasons under his leadership, the Eagles will look to rebound from another tough campaign. And with freshman Jairus Hamilton in the transfer portal and the departure of Jared Hamilton, Derryck Thornton, and Nik Popovic, BC will have some serious holes to fill.

Featured Image by Celine Lim / Heights Senior Staff

Featured Image by Ally Mozeliak / Heights Editor