Season in Review: 2019-20 Men’s Hockey

The 2019-2020 season for Boston College men’s hockey looked like it could be the crown jewel in Jerry York’s already-decorated coaching career. The team had everything going for it this season: three first-round NHL Draft picks in the incoming freshman class, a pack of 10 senior leaders on the ice, and a preseason No. 11 ranking from USCHO. And with a near-perfect season, the Eagles had lined themselves up for a storybook ending in the NCAA Tournament. But of course, tragedy struck, and the global coronavirus pandemic cut the season off before the they even had a chance to write their names in the history books.

Ending the season with a No. 4 ranking in the nation came as no easy feat for the Eagles, but they sure made it look like it was. After going 24-8-2 overall and 17-6-1 in the Hockey East, BC got to add its name to the Hockey East regular season trophy for the 17th time. The Eagles earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and Alex Newhook was named Hockey East Rookie of the year. All signs pointed to the deepest postseason run in recent memory, and though it was cut short, BC fans can look back on this season with great pride.

Best moment: Obliterating the Beanpot Champion Northeastern Just Days After the Final

Vengeance is sweet, and hindsight is 2020. Sure, in hindsight, BC could’ve won the Beanpot had the Eagles not found themselves in the consolation bracket. But that hindsight speculation is helped on by the fact that just a week after Northeastern hoisted the trophy for the third time in as many years, BC gave the Huskies an unrivaled beatdown. So though the Eagles couldn’t go back in time and replay the tournament, they earned their revenge just a week later as they clobbered the Huskies 10-1. The win came on the heels of BC’s narrow 3-2 victory over Northeastern just a day before.

Eight different Eagles scored in the rout, including a beautiful freshman-to-freshman give-and-go between Newhook and Matt Boldy, who beat the Huskies’ goaltender low to his blocker side.

Conte Forum was rocking all night long as the Eagles faithful were rewarded for enduring such a heartbreaking loss in the Beanpot.

Worst moment: Losing a 3-1 Lead to Boston University in Double OT of the Beanpot

“Sucks to BU” chants, which had filled TD Garden for most of the night, were suddenly nowhere to be heard as the Terriers slowly but surely chipped away at BC’s two-point lead in the opening round of the beanpot. In the waning minutes of the third period, BU scored three goals to take its first lead of the game, and all the air had suddenly left the BC student section. What was once a surefire win on the backs of goals from Patrick Giles, Newhook, and Jesper Mattila was suddenly anyone’s game.



Robert Mastrosimone found the back of the net to take the lead for BU with under two minutes to go, but BC had just a bit of gas left in the tank. David Cotton’s six-on-four tally forced overtime with under one minute to go, giving the BC faithful some hope.



But after an uneventful first period of overtime, all that last-second hope was dashed soon enough. Wilmer Skoog, a name that will now live in infamy, sent the heartbroken Eagles packing for good, and the elusive Beanpot trophy wouldn’t return to Chestnut Hill for at least another year.

Offensive MVP: Logan Hutsko

Even with the departure of 10 seniors to graduation—11 including team manager Cam Wolbach—the Eagles will still return a strong offensive core, thanks in large part to the return of junior Logan Hutsko for his final season of eligibility, according to his announcement on BC hockey’s Instagram account.

Hutsko was a go-to guy for the Eagles all season long, and his stats will prove it. After overcoming a near career-ending neck injury in 2015, Hutsko had his best season of his tenure at BC this year. Coming off a six-goal, 20-assist season as a sophomore, Hutsko was even more dominant on the ice this year, tallying 19 goals—tied for a team-high—and 14 assists and solidifying his status as a lethal offensive weapon. His goals were good for seventh-most goals per game in the country—four of which were game-winners, tied for the 10th-most in the country. His offensive production on paper is nothing short of phenomenal, but what sets Hutsko apart is his vision on the ice. Time after time, Hutsko finds himself in the right place at the right time, whether it’s getting behind the puck on defense or setting a teammate up with the perfect shot.

Defensive MVP: Spencer Knight

Spencer Knight made his presence known on the ice from his very first game as an Eagle, and he earned his stripes game after game. The No. 13 overall NHL Draft pick was recently named a finalist for the Mike Richter award, which honors the nation’s best collegiate goaltender. Knight, the only freshman on the list and one of two from the Hockey East, has already put his name in the BC record books in his first year. His five shutouts—tied for third in the nation—made him just the fourth goalie in BC history to reach that mark in a single season.

Knight was also consistently the driving force behind many of BC’s close wins, as he tallied 20 or more saves in all but two games this season. The only two exceptions were when he made 18 saves in a 10-1 win over Northeastern and 19 saves in a 6-1 win over Merrimack. With lopsided scores like that, Knight was hardly tested. But where he really shined was under pressure: His season-high 47 saves came in the Eagles’ final game of the season against New Hampshire as they tried to extend an eight-game unbeaten streak. And he was no different at the beginning of the season: Knight recorded 23 saves in his first collegiate game before saving a staggering 39 shots in just the second game of the season for his first career shutout.

Knight was No. 5 in the nation for goalie winning percentage (.727), and No. 9 in both goals against average (1.97) and save percentage (.931).

Rookie of the Year: Alex Newhook

Alex Newhook found himself right at home, right away at BC. The Newfoundland prodigy found himself at the top of list after list, including being named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team alongside teammate Boldy. He later earned the Hockey East Rookie of the Year award, becoming the ninth Eagle to ever win the award. The freshman racked up 19 goals and 23 assists across all 34 contests this season, including a 12-game point streak to finish out the season. He was an integral part of the all-freshman third line as he, Boldy, and Mike Hardman teamed up over and over to prove that age doesn’t dictate ability.

Play of the year: The Mattila Brothers Connect for the First Time Since Jan. 11 of 2019

Way back in the beginning of 2019, Jesper Mattila fed his brother Julius to set up the game-winning goal over Providence. Up until late February of this year, that was the only time the two have connected on a score, but leading 2-0 over Merrimack, the twins added the cherry on top of their already-solid senior campaign with another combination to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.

In a two-on-two with Merrimack defenders, Jesper poked his brother’s pass through the five-hole of Warriors goaltender Troy Kobryn, and the twins celebrated with a simple fist bump.

What’s Next?

After graduating 11 seniors, BC will have a whole new look on the ice next year. Hutsko is the only one from the first line with eligibility remaining, and it’ll be a test to see how he performs without his familiar linemates. But with a solid returning group—including a well-established freshman line and a stalwart between the pipes—and an unfinished season with plenty of momentum to build on, the Eagles are in good shape for the 2020-21 campaign. They’ll undoubtedly look to avenge the loss of their postseason, but the ever-competitive Hockey East will continue to be a test during the regular season.

Featured Image by Jess Rivilis / Heights Editor

Featured Graphic by Ally Mozeliak / Heights Editor