Jake Burt Signed by New England as Undrafted Free Agent

After all the excitement of the NFL Draft has passed, the professional teams’ jobs are still not finished. With plenty of quality players left as undrafted free agents, they have the chance to fill out their roster with lower-profile contracts.

One of the beneficiaries of this year’s undrafted free agent signing was former Boston College football tight end Jake Burt, who saw action in four seasons, including one as a graduate after redshirting his sophomore year. Burt signed with the New England Patriots, reportedly with $80,000 guaranteed—one of the highest totals for any undrafted tight end.

Boston College TE Jake Burt, an undrafted free agent, is signing with the New England Patriots and is receiving $80,000 guaranteed to do it, one of the larger guarantees for undrafted TEs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

In his graduate year, Burt was named to the John Mackey Award watch list—which honors the NCAA’s top tight end—after recording 212 receiving yards. This season included a career-long 55-yard touchdown reception against Richmond early in the year. His total yardage more than doubled that of his redshirt junior year the season prior. Burt was an efficient blocker on the edge, often leading the way for his teammates.

A native of Lynnfield, Mass., Burt spent his high school career with St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass. He earned offers from Brown, Harvard, Old Dominion, Virginia, and Holy Cross before deciding on BC for his collegiate career.

After appearing in eight games his freshman year, Burt sat out his second year with an injury. He returned for his final three years of eligibility and finished his college career as a regular starter for the Eagles.

Burt joins AJ Dillon, who was drafted No. 62 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the second round, as the second BC player to enter the professional league this season.

Featured Image by Celine Lim / Heights Senior Staff